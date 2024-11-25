Dwayne Johnson's Mom Got Real About What She Doesn't Like About Her Son's Social Media Posts

Dwayne Johnson is doing a lot of interviews in support of the release of Moana 2, but he's not the only one talking to the press. His mother Ata Johnson is setting down the ukelele, and talking to the press about her movie star son and his massive following on social media. While she's proud of her boy, she couldn't help but shame him and reveal one thing she doesn't like about when it comes to his online posting.

Whether Dwayne Johnson's upcoming movies need promotion or he wants to hype up upcoming WWE events, he's often on Instagram posting about all his business dealings. Ata Johnson is mostly ok with that until she spies some language she'd rather not see him using. Here's what she told Entertainment Tonight:

He’s a good kid all his life, you know, except for sometimes online he says a swear word. I get very upset. He just says to calm down [and that] it doesn’t mean anything.

I can imagine that while Ata Johnson doesn't like seeing her son swear, she gets the instances in which it might be necessary. After all, she's spent a good portion of her life around the pro wrestling industry and knows "The Rock" is expected to swear and shed blood every so often. It's hardly his fault that the world is full of "candy asses" in need of a smackdown.

Of course, Dwayne Johnson doesn't just save his swearing when he embraces his WWE persona. As a matter of fact, CinemaBlend just wrote about him posting advice on how to get through the mid-week "f--- its" less than a month ago. It just goes to show that even when you have 395 million followers on Instagram, someone will always have something to say about how well you're doing.

Let's be honest, though. If occasionally swearing on social media is the worst thing Ata Johnson has to say about her son, he's doing right by his mom on most other fronts. After all, who could be prouder of a child who far exceeded the achievements of his father's professional wrestling career and is definitively the biggest actor to ever make the transition from the WWE?

As far as mother-and-son relationships in Hollywood go, The Rock and his mama are some of the best. I couldn't help but get a little emotional when I saw the video of him buying her a house, and it's always nice to see him post a video of her playing the ukulele. This isn't just a relationship that exists when the cameras are rolling, though one does start to question if the camera ever stops rolling when Dwayne Johnson is around.

Moana 2 is in theaters on Wednesday, November 27th. Between it and the release of Red One, there will be a lot of people watching Dwayne Johnson in the next few days or so. In short, I'll be curious to see if he drops an expletive on social media when he sees those box office returns rolling in.