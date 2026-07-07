Following Delay Rumors, I’m Pumped The Britney Spears Biopic Just Took A Step Forward

It’s been almost two years since it was reported that Britney Spears was working on a biopic based on her memoir The Woman in Me with director Jon M. Chu and producer Marc Platt. Over those years, despite lots of chatter about who could play Spears, there really hasn’t been much movement, though. However, now, after rumors about the film being delayed went around, it took a big and exciting step forward as a great writer was hired to work on an early draft.

Liz Meriwether has been tapped to write an early draft of this Britney Spears biopic, according ot Page Six. She will join the team alongside Chu and Platt, and she will finish the draft the director and producer reportedly started. Again, it will be a book-to-screen adaptation of The Woman in Me, Spears' wildly successful and popular memoir.

Notably, Meriwether has worked on some wonderful projects that make me very excited about this development. First of all, she created New Girl, which is still a beloved comedy that many people watch and rewatch. Also in the TV realm, she was a writer and showrunner for The Dropout and Dying for Sex, both of which are acclaimed miniseries based on true stories that you can stream with a Hulu subscription.

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In the realm of film, she wrote and produced the rom-com No Strings Attached, which starred Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher.

Overall, her work proves that she can balance comedy, drama and heart really well, and I think she’s a great person to work on this film. Dying for Sex was one of my favorite shows of 2025, and the way it handled a truly tragic story about a woman with terminal cancer with so much care, tenderness and humor was remarkable. So, I’m hopeful that that level of care and heart can be put into Spears’ biopic.

(Image credit: FX)

The Woman in Me features stories about Spears' childhood, growing up famous, her relationships and her conservatorship. So, the film will likely cover the high highs and low lows of her life, and it will take a great team to pull that off. However, I think they do have a team in place who can do just that.

It took a while to get there, though. As I mentioned, it’s been a while since we’ve gotten an update about this movie. Plus, in June, it was reported that Spears’ personal life and struggles were getting in the way of her biopic moving forward. It was claimed by a source who spoke to Star Magazine that “with Britney’s personal struggles continuing, it would be impossible…to film and release a movie.” They went on to claim that the singer needed to “get better” to “re-engage with the project.”