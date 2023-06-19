Months After Hayley Atwell Was Invited To Top Gun: Maverick Premiere By Tom Cruise, The Two Stars Posed On The Red Carpet For Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

It’s almost that time, movie fans! Another big-screen adventure featuring Ethan Hunt is almost upon us as Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is set to arrive next month. Anticipation for the latest installment in the long-running action franchise is steadily increasing it would seem. While the general public still has to wait a few weeks to see it, the film just had its major premiere this week. Leading man Tom Cruise was present alongside a number of his co-stars, and among those in attendance was Hayley Atwell . With that, the two posed for photos on the red carpet months after Cruise invited his colleague to the Top Gun: Maverick premiere.

Paramount Pictures seemed to have pulled out all the stops for the premiere of the Christopher McQuarrie-helmed flick, which was held on Monday evening. The cast and crew assembled in Rome, where some of the production took place, to celebrate the massive motion picture. Onlookers caught glimpses of the stars as they walked the red carpet. And at one point, many eyes were on friends and co-stars Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise. The two were all smiles and looked appropriately smooth, with Cruise sporting a nice blue ensemble and Atwell wearing a lovely black dress. Check out the photo:

(Image credit: Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

It’s great to see the two actors chopping it up at a premiere again. When Hayley Atwell attended the Top Gun: Maverick premiere last year, she seemed to have a very good time. Not only that, but she sweetly brought her mother as her date. It’s unclear as to whether she brought her mother along this time around, but I wouldn’t be surprised if she was present.

One gets the notion that the Agent Carter alum has forged a firm friendship with Tom Cruise. While Dead Reckoning Part 1 was shot amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it seemed as though they were still able to enjoy their time working together. When she wasn’t detailing the safety protocols in place, the actress was teasing their wild car stunts and sharing sweet BTS pics featuring Cruise and more. More recently, she also revealed that when it came to performing the more complex sequences, Cruise gave her some keen advice on remaining safe. And of course, he’s a pro when it comes to taking part in major action scenes.

The new M:I movie sees Ethan Hunt and co. in their most dangerous situation yet, as they race around the globe to locate a dangerous weapon that threatens the world. Tom Cruise, a longtime lover of movies, is relishing the opportunity to deliver this latest flick to the fans. Films like this one also help him fulfill the aspirations that he had when he was a kid. The actor explained that while talking to Deadline at the premiere:

My goal as a child, since I was little, was to make movies and travel the world. And not just be a tourist but to work in that world and live there and understand their culture. You look at my movies I’ve been able to have that because of everyone here that you’ve allowed me to entertain you.

(Image credit: Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

Tom Cruise is certainly living the dream, and the icing on the cake must be that he gets to work and hang out with incredible people like Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg and Christopher McQuarrie. This isn’t the last premiere that he and many of his colleagues will be attending together either. They’ve been in production on Dead Reckoning Part Two, which is set to hit theaters as part of the 2024 movie schedule . That event will surely be something to look forward to as well but, more immediately, let’s just bask in the lovely photos of Cruise, Atwell and more from Rome.