Morgan Freeman Gets Real About Still Working At 88: ‘Sometimes The Idea Of Retirement Would Float Past Me, But…’
Will Morgan Freeman ever retire?
Morgan Freeman is an incredible actor who has had an equally incredible career. At 88 years old, Freeman's best movies include everything from The Shawshank Redemption to Batman Begins to The LEGO Movie. He’s certainly earned his retirement, but don’t expect to see him actually retire anytime soon.
Speaking with The Guardian, Morgan Freeman admits that he sometimes contemplates retiring. However, that contemplation ends whenever he gets offered a new role. While he doesn't take everything that he’s offered, some are just too good to pass up. The actor said…
The actor doesn’t distinguish between TV and film roles. His most recent screen appearances include the series Lioness, available with a Paramount+ subscription, and Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the third film in the magical heist franchise that just hit theaters.
Many jobs ultimately require retirement because, at a certain point, it becomes difficult to do them if you’re too old. Acting isn’t one of those jobs, as getting older simply changes the sort of roles that you get offered. Ultimately, Hollywood requires that some actors never retire, at least not completely, because there will always be a need for older actors to play older roles.
Some actors, especially those who have been successful and don’t need to work, enter a sort of partial retirement. They may work less than they used to, but if a role comes along that interests them, they’ll still take it. Even Daniel Day-Lewis, who did retire, recently came out of retirement to work with his son, and has indicated he would do so again for the right reasons.
Other actors simply don’t plan to ever retire. Samuel L. Jackson will apparently act until he’s not able to do so. Nicolas Cage has also indicated that he won’t retire because he simply loves doing the job too much. Some do seem to have real retirement plans. Cate Blanchett has said she plans to retire so she can do other things, though it's unclear when that day may come.
While Morgan Freeman has no plans to retire yet, the possibility still exists. He admits that he may not have quite the passion he once did, but it’s still there enough to keep him at it. He continued…
Perhaps the day will come when the appetite will dim enough that Freeman will retire. Until then, we all get to enjoy his incredible skill and his incredible voice.
