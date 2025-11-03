‘F--k Yes’: Keanu Reeves Shares Funny Take On The Only Three Movies Of His That He’ll Watch

Keanu Reeves has so many badass performances in his career that can easily make audiences watch them on repeat. After all, he’s made us laugh time traveling with his best bud in Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure, being a vengeful gunslinger in the John Wick movies, and dodging slo-mo bullets in The Matrix films. As for whether the actor will watch his own movies, he hilariously said there are only three he’d see, and they’re interesting picks.

It’s completely normal for celebrities not to want to watch their own movies. Keira Knightley said she’ll only watch her films once , and Leonardo DiCaprio “rarely” revisits his works unless it’s The Aviator. As for Keanu Reeves, he said during a discussion at The New Yorker Festival (via People ) if he’d be able to watch any of his best classic movie performances , and he gave a funny take on his only three picks:

No, I mean, maybe while I’m scrolling or moving and thinking, ‘There, oh yes, Point Break is on.’ Or, ‘Oh wow, Matrix, all right. [The Matrix] Reloaded, fuck yes.’ Anyway, not yes, no. … I haven’t like just put one on.

I definitely see what Keanu Reeves means. He may not seek out one of his movies, but he’ll watch a favorite while channel surfing. Considering the Constantine actor has done four John Wick movies and its spinoff Ballerina, I was surprised he didn’t mention the franchise landing on his channel surfing radar.

At the same time, his top three movie picks make a lot of sense. The action movie Point Break (which is streaming on your Peacock subscription ) changed everything for the Canadian actor. One behind-the-scenes fact about the Keanu Reeves movie was that director Kathryn Bigelow had to fight for the talented star to lead her movie since he only had a reputation for doing comedies back then. Thankfully, Point Break helped cement his status as a leading man in the action genre.

And, of course, no one, including Reeves, apparently, can pass off The Matrix movies. On its 25th anniversary last year, the award-winning actor expressed that the sci-fi flicks “changed my life” not only by being a part of pop culture history, but also for the positive impact they’ve had on audiences. To further change lives with The Wachowskis' films, the Parenthood actor even donated a huge chunk of his Matrix money for cancer research. You have to commend Reeves for using his fame to pay it forward in the best way possible.

Keanu Reeves may only watch three films from his filmography (what, no love for The Matrix Revolutions?), but you can’t blame the man, considering what a kickass performance he gives in each. As those roles helped him make a big name for himself in Hollywood, it makes sense for Point Break and The Matrix films to get the rewatch treatment.

Make sure to watch Keanu Reeves’ 2025 movie release Good Fortune, playing in theaters now. And if you’re in the New York area, you can find the action star reunite with his Bill and Ted co-star Alex Winter in the stage production of Waiting For Godot, playing at the Hudson Theatre now.