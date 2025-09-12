I Expected Romance From This Peacock Comedy With 96% On Rotten Tomatoes, I Was Not Expecting To Feel So Much

When I first heard about The Ballad of Wallis Island, I thought it was going to be an awkward comedy about two former bandmates getting back together after being hired to play a reunion show for an eccentric lottery winner. And while there are sparks of romance in this 2025 movie that is now streaming with a Peacock subscription, it’s not what I expected it to be. In fact, this movie wasn’t what I expected at all.

With a 96 % Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes (and a 93 % Popcornmeter audience rating), The Ballad of Wallis Island is a hilarious, honest, and thoughtful movie. By blending comedy, drama, awkwardness, and so much feeling, it creates an unexpected and unique cinematic experience that isn’t afraid to tackle some heavy topics. Let me explain…

(Image credit: Focus Features)

I Watched The Ballad Of Wallis Island Expecting It To Be A Rom-Com

Before I pressed play on The Ballad of Wallis Island, I thought this was going to be a rom-com about former bandmates and lovers finding some kind of spark again after being in the same place for the first time in years. Based on the trailer and a brief synopsis on Peacock, it seemed like Herb McGwyer (Tom Basden) and Nell Mortimer (Carey Mulligan) would be at the center of a romance involving once-close lovers who have since gone their separate ways.

There is a blossoming romance teased throughout the movie, though it doesn’t involve either member of the former folk duo McGwyer Mortimer. And even then, it’s not like one of those all-time great romantic comedies like Notting Hill or When Harry Met Sally. Instead, it’s something richer, more meaningful, and painfully charming.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

I Was Not Expecting A Story About Grief And Redemption

What I wasn’t expecting was a story about grief and redemption, especially one that hits as hard as The Ballad of Wallis Island. Charles Heath (Tim Key, who also co-wrote the movie), the eccentric lottery winner and McGwyer Mortimer superfan who paid two suitcases loaded with money to get the duo to reconnect, is going through an immense personal tragedy throughout the movie, and the way his grief is explored is both utterly heartbreaking and incredibly empowering.

At the same time, there’s this story of Herb McGwyer going through a bit of an identity crisis with his life and career as he still attempts to come to terms with both the breakup of his band and a relationship that meant so much to him. I won’t give either story away entirely, but both stick the landing.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

The Ballad Of Wallis Island Is Also This Wonderful Tale Of Rebirth And New Beginnings

Again, without giving too much away for those who haven’t watched it yet, The Ballad of Wallis Island is also this wonderful tale of rebirth and new beginnings, in more ways than one. As mentioned earlier, Herb McGwyer is going through a creative and personal crisis throughout the movie, and by the time he wraps up his stay on the island, he’s able to move on and do something impactful with his voice once more.

The same goes for Charles Heath, who is really the core of this touching and uplifting dramatic comedy. His journey through grief leads him to a new beginning as he can finally let go of the past and move on with his life. It’s emotional and it’s beautiful.

Though I’m not sure if I’d call The Ballad of Wallis Island the best music movie of all time, this charming and brave comedy about love, loss, and new beginnings was such a delightful experience.