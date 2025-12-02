People We Meet On Vacation Dropped A Trailer, And Fans Are Properly Freaking Out: 'Rom-Coms Have Truly Never Been More Back'

I think anyone who has read Emily Henry’s romances should be freaking out right now, because we just got a trailer for the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of People We Meet On Vacation. Well, thankfully, many of them are, because after seeing this trailer for the project starring Emily Bader and Tom Blyth, fans cannot stop gushing about Poppy and Alex’s story being part of the 2026 movie schedule .

As you can see above, we got an in-depth look into this upcoming Netflix movie , and as a fan of the novel, I think it’s safe to say that Tom Blyth and Emily Bader embody Alex and Poppy , respectively, so well. Over the course of two and a half minutes, we got a taste of these two best friends and the vacations they go on over the course of years that help shape their love story. Fans are here for it all, too, as @zeglianswiftie posted:

THE COLOUR. THE CHEMISTRY. THE MUSIC. THE FACE CARDS. OH ROMCOMS HAVE TRULY NEVER BEEN MORE BACK

This trailer really is a highlight reel of what makes Alex and Poppy, Alex and Poppy. Emily Bader plays her travel writer, Poppy, with the same chaotic charisma she has in the book. Meanwhile, Tom Blyth juxtaposes her perfectly by capturing Alex’s quiet and reserved yet charming demeanor. It also highlights their relationship beautifully and how they help each other bring out the fullest versions of themselves. (Yeah, I saw “Weird Alex” as he’s called in the books come out to play in this trailer.)

Now, I’m not the only one gushing about these two, because it’s pretty obvious from the fan comments on the trailer that people are excitedly counting down the days to the release of People We Meet On Vacation . For example, @wilmontouch used a viral Cynthia Erivo meme to express their enthusiasm:

“ON VACATION YOU CAN BE ANYONE YOU WANT” THE FIRST LINE OF THE BOOK!!!!!! https://t.co/KL2JZkamww pic.twitter.com/SVfblDVikeDecember 2, 2025

Girl, same. This trailer deserves the hype because it looks amazing, and this has been a long time coming. Right now, many of Emily Henry’s books have adaptations in the works, and People We Meet On Vacation will be the first one to make it to the screen. So, this is a monumental moment for us EmHen fans.

Lovers of this rom-com aren’t holding back their reactions either. They are loudly and proudly expressing their excitement in ways Poppy would be proud of. Here are a few of the highlights:

POPPYALEX COMING HOME😭💗💗💗 - @harrietsdamian

THEM BEING TAKEN STRAIGHT OUT OF THE BOOK OMGGGG MY POPPYALEX - @shawnsguster

OH MY GOD THIS IS EVEN MORE PERFECT THAN I COULD'VE EVER IMAGINED - @evetessmacher

THAT'S MY POPPY AND ALEX😭😭😭😭😭 - @theobsessedbear

EMILY HENRY CINEMATIC UNIVERSE IS ACTIVATING OMG 😭🔥 - @RIXMETAX

Now, to get out of the all-caps mode, though I do think it’s warranted, here are a few more reactions from fans that were written in a mode that wouldn’t stress Alex out as much:

Poppyalex single handedly bringing back the insane buzz and yearning of a romcom! - @brinahale

you guys the lack of real classic romcoms is over like we’re so back we’ve never been this back WE SURVIVED THE GREAT WAR!!! - @wishful1l

I will be unavailable on January 9th bc I will be watching PWMOV on repeat for 24hrs straight - @shekeland

Well, I couldn't fully escape the all-caps, but this is exciting, people!