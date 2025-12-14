As Someone Who's Read The Housemaid, I Think The Adaptation Looks Perfect (Except For One Key Detail)

There’s all sorts of upcoming book adaptations on the way, but one I’m particularly excited for is The Housemaid movie, which is finally coming out on the 2025 movie release schedule next Friday. I imagine turning a novel into a movie is always a difficult task, especially when there will be people like me who compare it to the novel, but from what I’ve seen from the marketing, this looks like it’s going to be amazing. There’s only one thing I’ve noticed that is bothering me about it.

By the way, this is going to be a spoiler-free discussion, since I think the twist is too good to talk about pre-release.

I'm Sorry, But I Think The Winchester Attic Looks Too Nice

In an important setup of both the book and movie, Millie (played by Sydney Sweeney) gets a live-in housemaid job with the affluent Winchester family consisting of Nina (Amanda Seyfried), Andrew (Brandon Sklenar) and their daughter Cecelia (Indiana Elle). Early in the book, Millie gets shown her living arrangements, which is a very small room up in the attic that only locks from the outside. It’s described as very small and stuffy, but in addition to the picture above from The Housemaid trailer, look at this space. This isn’t too shabby at all.

When I was reading the book, I definitely pictured a much smaller room, and it’s supposed to be odd that Millie would be living in what’s essentially a closet when there’s so many guest bedrooms. Since Millie has been living in her car, in the book, she’s perfectly OK with it at the start, but this room honestly looks gorgeous, full of light and rather spacious. I would stay here if it was listed as a cheap room while I was traveling, and that’s not the impression I think I should have about the accommodations as a book reader.

Otherwise, The Housemaid Looks Like It's Going To Nail It

Perhaps this seems like a small nitpick, but if you’ve seen the whole story play out on the page, you probably know why it bothers me. While this key detail is disappointing to me, the movie otherwise honestly looks amazing. From what I’ve seen so far, the casting and the portrayal of these characters absolutely lines up with how I pictured them for the most part, with the added element of getting to be in a theater with an audience while the twisty turns take place.

The fact that Amanda Seyfried even said she hasn’t “had that much fun in a theater” since watching the movie with a crowd, even though she knew what was going to happen has me even more stoked about seeing this particular story as a big-screen adaptation. I’m also completely sold on director Paul Feig being at the helm here, because I think he just gets how to tell a story like this in an entertaining way (see A Simple Favor). The director has told audiences to “bring your pearls, because you will clutch them!” and that’s the exact energy I’m looking for regarding this story.

Anyways, The Housemaid hits theaters on December 19.