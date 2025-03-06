‘They Desperately Tried To Beat Us.’ Neon And A24 Are Often Pitted Against One Another. Why The Deep-Pocketed Netflix Is Actually The Real Archnemesis

News
By
published

Here's the real story.

Mikey Madison and Mark Eydelshteyn as Ivan walk together in an embrace through the Vegas Strip in Anora.
(Image credit: Neon)

The entertainment industry is a funny place, one that often pits people and/or companies against each other. That includes the Marvel vs DC rivalry and, as far as smaller studios go, Neon vs A24. And while the public looks forward to upcoming A24 movies, Neon’s CEO Tom Quinn actually shut down the rumors of that rivalry, and revealed their biggest feud with actually with Netflix.

The 2025 Oscars saw Neon's Anora win big, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Mikey Madison. While speaking with Variety in the wake of this victory, Quinn spoke about the idea that the studio is competitive with A24. He got honest about which studio is actually giving him a headache, offering:

The industry thinks there’s a rivalry [with A24], and there’s not. It’s good headlines. I thought they might be our biggest competitor. But as it turns out, our biggest competitor has been Netflix.

There you have it. While those with a Netflix subscription have been treated to all sorts of exciting new movies, it turns out that many of them were actually the result of a bidding war with Neon. So I guess it's really not about A24 after all.

It's fascinating to see how the sausage gets made, and it turns out that the biggest thorn in Neon's sign is actually Netflix. The streaming service's pace of releasing new, original content is dizzying, just look at the 2025 Netflix movie and TV list. Later in the same interview, Tom Quinn offered some examples when Neon and Netflix have gone after the same titles, saying:

They desperately tried to beat us to buy I, Tonya and Portrait of a Lady on Fire, and we ended up losing out to them on Hit Man, May December and Fair Play. There’s a slew of movies where I’m the second-highest bidder [to Netflix].

Both I, Tonya and Portrait of a Lady on Fire were acclaimed titles upon their release, so Neon no doubt is glad they won those particular battles, with Margot Robbie's biopic being nominated for a number of 2018 Academy Awards,and Allison Janney winning for Best Supporting Actress.

Margot Robbie in I, Tonya

(Image credit: Neon)

But as the Neon boss admitted, there have also been a few movies that slipped through Neon's fingers and ended up streaming on Netflix. That includes Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore's May December, which definitely went viral upon its release.

Many fans might have presumed that Neon and A24 were the competitors, thanks to their size and penchant for producing exciting, challenging work. Even Quinn admitted that's where he thought things were going to, before the rivalry with Netflix began. While it remains to be seen how this influences future releases, both studios have exciting projects on the 2025 movie release list.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news
Netflix logo

Netflix Just Canceled Another Show, But At Least This One Made It Two Seasons
From left to right: Taylor Swift in the Lavender Haze music video, Stephen A. Smith on The Tonight Show and Travis Kelce on New Heights.

No Big Deal, Just ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Out Here Making Predictions About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce In 2025 (And I Hope He’s Right)
Netflix logo

Netflix Just Canceled Another Show, But At Least This One Made It Two Seasons
See more latest
Most Popular
Netflix logo
Netflix Just Canceled Another Show, But At Least This One Made It Two Seasons
The Friends cast emotionally stand together in an empty apartment in the series finale.
A Friends Guest Star Opened Up About A Racist Incident He Says Occurred On Set: ‘Nobody Felt The Need To Correct This’
From left to right: Taylor Swift in the Lavender Haze music video, Stephen A. Smith on The Tonight Show and Travis Kelce on New Heights.
No Big Deal, Just ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Out Here Making Predictions About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce In 2025 (And I Hope He’s Right)
Jennifer Coolidge in pink headscarf and sunglasses as Tanya and Natasha Rothwell with a questioning face as Belinda in White Lotus
'If I Could Go Back... And Tell My Younger Self That I Would Be Friends With Stifler's Mom...': Natasha Rothwell's Take On What She Learned Working With Jennifer Coolidge In The White Lotus Is So On Brand
Doctor Doom from Marvel Comics
New Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Explains Why Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Will Become The Multiverse Saga’s New Big Bad
Eamonn Walker as Boden and Dermot Mulroney as Pascal in Chicago Fire
After Chicago Fire's Major Loss, The Timing Couldn't Be Better For Eamonn Walker To Return As Boden
Alexandra Daddario as Rowan in Mayfair Witches and Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac in Interview With The Vampire
After AMC’s Mayfair Witches And Interview With A Vampire Crossed Over This Season, One Cast Member Has An Excellent Idea For More
Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa on The Flip Off.
‘I’m Always Mediating Things.’ Heather El Moussa Gets Real About Working With Her Husband And His Ex Christina Haack On The Flip Off
From left to right: Chistian Bale as Batman in The Dark Knight and Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton in 1923.
1923's Brandon Sklenar Compared Spencer Dutton To Batman, And I Can't Believe How On Point He Is
Barnes, Remy, and Hana on FBI: Most Wanted Season 6x04
I'm Still In Shock That FBI: Most Wanted Was Cancelled, And One Director Has Me Convinced It Should Be Saved For Streaming Like Law And Order: Organized Crime