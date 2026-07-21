Fans Think Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Celebrated Their Anniversary At Taylor Swift’s Wedding

It kind of felt like anyone with a connection to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce was at their wedding. From musicians to athletes to actors and more, the star-studded event held at Madison Square Garden was the place to be on July 3 . Coincidentally, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani also got married on that day five years ago. So, I can see why fans think the singers celebrated their anniversary at Swift’s wedding.

Five years after Stefani and Shelton tied the knot , they proved they are still going strong with a celebratory anniversary post . Then, a few weeks later, the No Doubt frontwoman posted about how they spent their big day; take a look:

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) A photo posted by on

As you can see, the former Voice coaches got all glammed up on July 3, and they seem to have celebrated in a big city (possibly New York City). While Stefani didn’t confirm what they got all dressed up for, their outfits certainly match the vibe of the other guests who attended Tayvis' wedding. Plus, it really does look like they could have been in NYC. So, I totally get why fans were commenting things like:

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Was this Taylor’s wedding?

Looks like y’all went to a certain wedding. 😉 💍

Ahhh - she said they are celebrating THEIR five year anniversary.

Yes, and their anniversary was the same day as the wedding.

Taylor and Travis……

I was thinking “where could they possibly be going” and it hit me. 😂

Again, we don’t actually know if Stefani and Shelton were at MSG on July 3. However, it certainly seems like they were. The guest list included country singers, like Maren Morris (who posted about the wedding favors ), Kelsea Ballerini, Brad Paisley, Little Big Town and many more. So, it’d track if Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were there too.

Plus, Swift has a pretty direct connection to the couple, as she has been on The Voice multiple times. Her first appearance was during Season 4 as Usher’s advisor. However, during Seasons 7 and 17, she mentored all four teams and worked directly with Shelton and Stefani, who were coaches during both seasons.

Now, radio hosts, actors and so many more were invited to the wedding Adam Sandler officiated , so it seems perfectly logical that Shelton and Stefani were too.

At first, it seemed a bit odd to celebrate an anniversary at someone else’s wedding. However, upon further reflection, I actually think it would be super fun and sweet to honor an anniversary while celebrating love in general. So, if Stefani and Shelton did indeed spend their five-year anniversary at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, I’d imagine it was a wonderful experience. Plus, in the video itself, the “Hollaback Girl” singer did say that it was a “really fun five-year anniversary,” so whatever they did was a good way to spend the day.

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Anyway, whether they were at the wedding or not, July 3 is now not only Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s anniversary, but Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s too. That by itself is worth celebrating; however, I do hope they all got to honor the day together.