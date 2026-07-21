Survival of The Thickest Has An Unexpected Story Of Grief That I Can’t Stop Thinking About

Survival of the Thickest has been one of Netflix’s best and most underrated romantic comedy TV shows. We didn’t appreciate it enough. The brilliant series came to an end in 2026 and used the final season to throw some big punches at the fashion industry and showcase the burden and glory of womanhood. It also gave Mavis (Michelle Buteau) and friends some major milestones.

It was a hilarious, heartbreaking, and healing journey for Mavis and the audience. I was expecting plenty of laughs and love this season, but it went down a route I wasn’t expecting at all, and it gave the show one of its most captivating storylines.

Warning: Survival of the Thickest spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

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It Shows The Grief Of A Miscarriage In A More In-Depth Way Than I Have Seen Before On Television

There have been many shows and movies that explore the devastation of a miscarriage. I have seen a few of these shows and movies that address the topic, but I have never seen one that went into so much depth as Survival of the Thickest. It’s a completely heartbreaking look at what happens when an unexpected loss crushes someone’s parental dreams.

Michelle Buteau gives an Emmy-worthy performance during this episode. I doubt the Emmys will recognize this brilliantly written and performed episode, but its existence is enough. Women who experienced what Mavis went through will feel seen. Plenty of movies have explored grief in various ways, but it’s rare to explore the grief of an unborn child and the grief of a dream that may never happen.

This was a bold move by Survival of the Thickest, especially as a comedy, but worth taking the chance. It’s a profound topic executed really well.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Was Moved By Its Exploration Of The Male Perspective On This Topic In Survival of The Thickest

I don’t remember ever seeing a movie or TV show that explores male grief about a miscarriage. Many times the male character’s feelings aren’t addressed. He’s either there simply to support the female character as she deals with it or, in some ways, to make things worse.

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Luca (Marouane Zotti) starts Survival of the Thickest Season 3 Episode 5, “Good Grief, Bitch” as just a support system for Mavis - the standard with this type of storyline. However, you see the pain behind his eyes as he tries to just be there for her. He’s the perfect boyfriend, but the show emphasizes the importance of male mental health with this topic.

Khalil (Tone Bell), who has been on his own mental health journey, acts as an anchor to let Luca know that it’s okay to grieve too. I think many men will see this and also feel seen.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Series Ends The Episode In A Perfect Way To Show Life Goes On After Grief

At its core, Survival of the Thickest is a show about starting over. Luca and Mavis’s miscarriage storyline is another way we see that in this Netflix original. They have this major loss, and Mavis needs time to heal. Then the episode finally gets us to the big moment of the season: Luca and Mavis become engaged. It’s a highly anticipated, sweet moment to balance the heartbreak of the rest of the episode. It acts as a reminder that good can still happen after tragedy.

Life can still bloom after devastation. There are many admirable things about Survival of the Thickest, and one of them is its sincere writing. It’s a show that will be missed.