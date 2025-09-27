Bryce Dallas Howard’s Sweet Pete's Dragon Memory With Robert Redford Is Absolutely Lovely, And I'm So Happy She Shared It
"Bob's legacy will always endure."
Hollywood legend Robert Redford died at the age of 89 last week, and since then, a ton of emotional tributes from other actors have poured in. One of the latest comes from Bryce Dallas Howard, who worked with the late Redford on the Disney's 2016 remake of Pete’s Dragon. Howard shared some really sweet memories of working with the iconic actor in New Zealand, and I love how her sentiments provide a better sense of the man he was.
Redford died in his sleep on September 16 in his home in Sundance, Utah. Eventually, Howard posted a tribute to him on her Instagram, which featured some of her sweetest memories of her co-star. Howard explained that she didn’t post her thoughts right away because it took her “a moment to find the right words of gratitude.” As she wrote:
Earlier in the post, Bryce Dallas Howard recalled the first time meeting Robert Redford was on the set of the movie where they played father and daughter. She said she “almost knocked him over” while rolling on a scene in which she was supposed to run into his arms, which led Redford to burst out laughing and quip, “You came at me like a cannonball!” As she continued:
In addition to Redford being an accomplished actor, he also directed many movies across his career, including a movie called The Horse Whisperer, which even had a 12-year-old Scarlett Johansson in it. (In fact, she recently spoke about her experience on it and the nickname she gave Redford). The story shows how much Redford cared about animals, as he didn’t hesitate in rescuing one in between shooting Pete’s Dragon. As Howard also shared in her tribute:
When their movie came out in 2016, our Pete’s Dragon review was glowing, calling the Disney movie with our own Eric Eisenberg calling it a “beautiful, earnest family film with wonderful emotion.” Maybe it’s time we revisited it on Disney+?
Robert Redford had over 80 credits across his career starting in the 1960s. His career really started to blow up when he starred in Barefoot in the Park and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid in the late ‘60s. By the 1970s, Redford amassed a plethora of films that eventually became beloved like The Candidate, The Way We Were, The Sting and All The President’s Men. It’s wild that his sole Oscar win was for his directing work on Ordinary People in 1981!
When it comes to Bryce Dallas Howard’s tribute, it's truly wonderful and celebrates the man as she knew him. Here at CinemaBlend, we're sending our love to Redford's family, friends and fans following his death.
