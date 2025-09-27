Bryce Dallas Howard’s Sweet Pete's Dragon Memory With Robert Redford Is Absolutely Lovely, And I'm So Happy She Shared It

Hollywood legend Robert Redford died at the age of 89 last week, and since then, a ton of emotional tributes from other actors have poured in. One of the latest comes from Bryce Dallas Howard, who worked with the late Redford on the Disney's 2016 remake of Pete’s Dragon. Howard shared some really sweet memories of working with the iconic actor in New Zealand, and I love how her sentiments provide a better sense of the man he was.

Redford died in his sleep on September 16 in his home in Sundance, Utah. Eventually, Howard posted a tribute to him on her Instagram, which featured some of her sweetest memories of her co-star. Howard explained that she didn’t post her thoughts right away because it took her “a moment to find the right words of gratitude.” As she wrote:

I’ll always remember Bob as strong, and vital, and warm. While filming, we spent hours walking through the New Zealand woods together. He shared his love of geology and why he loved the mountains in particular and how the landscape reminded him of Santa Monica in the 30s and 40s. He told stories of driving across the U.S. as a child with his mother, him driving the whole way at the age of eight and how he still loved to drive.

Earlier in the post, Bryce Dallas Howard recalled the first time meeting Robert Redford was on the set of the movie where they played father and daughter. She said she “almost knocked him over” while rolling on a scene in which she was supposed to run into his arms, which led Redford to burst out laughing and quip, “You came at me like a cannonball!” As she continued:

We talked about moviemaking and family and his love of horses. In fact, on one of his morning drives while filming, he rescued a horse! He could tell the horse was badly abused so he found a sanctuary that could care for it. I laughed every time Bob would tell people, ‘I stole a horse!’ when in reality he saved that horse.

In addition to Redford being an accomplished actor, he also directed many movies across his career, including a movie called The Horse Whisperer, which even had a 12-year-old Scarlett Johansson in it. (In fact, she recently spoke about her experience on it and the nickname she gave Redford). The story shows how much Redford cared about animals, as he didn’t hesitate in rescuing one in between shooting Pete’s Dragon. As Howard also shared in her tribute:

Bob was curious. Generous. Enthusiastic. He’d ask questions about the technology that David Lowery and Weta were using to bring Elliott the dragon to life. He was supportive and everything I could have hoped for from an onscreen father. To know him is a dream come true. And his work as an entertainment entrepreneur, filmmaker, and actor has moved the needle for generations. We’ve lost a giant, but Bob’s legacy will always endure. My heart is with his family and loved ones ❤️

When their movie came out in 2016, our Pete’s Dragon review was glowing, calling the Disney movie with our own Eric Eisenberg calling it a “beautiful, earnest family film with wonderful emotion.” Maybe it’s time we revisited it on Disney+?

Robert Redford had over 80 credits across his career starting in the 1960s. His career really started to blow up when he starred in Barefoot in the Park and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid in the late ‘60s. By the 1970s, Redford amassed a plethora of films that eventually became beloved like The Candidate, The Way We Were, The Sting and All The President’s Men. It’s wild that his sole Oscar win was for his directing work on Ordinary People in 1981!

When it comes to Bryce Dallas Howard’s tribute, it's truly wonderful and celebrates the man as she knew him. Here at CinemaBlend, we're sending our love to Redford's family, friends and fans following his death.