One Thing Nicole Kidman Has Allegedly Been Having A Hard Time With While Navigating Her Divorce From Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s separation after 19 years of marriage was first reported in late September and, shortly after, it was confirmed that Kidman filed for divorce. There are still a number of variables that the general public still doesn’t know about the situation, including what exactly led to the stars’ split. All the while, insiders have been dropping claims about how both Kidman (58) and Urban (57) are handling everything. Now, it’s been alleged that the Oscar winner is having a tough time with one specific aspect of the situation.

It’s been alleged that during this time, Urban and Kidman have been taking steps to forge new personal paths for each other. As part of their reported attempts to move forward, Urban allegedly even set up his own place well before the news of the split was revealed. While things are changing for the the two estranged spouses, Kidman is reportedly having a hard time handling the shifting dynamics as they pertain to her and Urban’s two daughters, Sunday Rose (17) and Faith Margaret (14):

The hardest part is navigating the dynamic with their daughters. The last thing Nicole wanted was a broken family. [She] raised her daughters to be strong and is leading by example for them.

While speaking with Us Weekly, the insider also alleged that although the familial shift is tough for Nicole Kidman, she’s trying to do what she feels is best for her children. They also claim the Being the Ricardos alum is aiming to “focus on creating new traditions with her daughters and keeping their home life as steady and loving as possible.” As for how the girls are handling their parents’ split, that can’t be said with certainty. Kidman’s supposed feelings should be taken with a grain of salt as well.

Since the divorce news broke, many have shared what they believe to be signs that, in hindsight, may have indicated that Kidman and Urban’s marriage wasn’t in firm shape. For instance, months ago, Urban responded awkwardly when Ryan Seacrest brought up Kidman. Not long ago, Kidman also denied the notion of working with her husband on a theoretical movie or TV project.

Nicole Kidman’s divorce filing cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, though that gives no indication as to exactly what initiated the separation. Some sources have alleged that Urban’s past drug usage factored in, with some even making claims about a (since-debunked) “cocaine clause” in their prenup. It was also alleged that Urban had engaged in an affair with his guitarist, Maggie Baugh, though Baugh’s father quickly denied those rumors.

Whatever the reason for the divorce, the previously mentioned source now tells Us Weekly that Nicole Kidman is in a “good headspace and has been very positive” during this time. She’s also reportedly been staying “very busy” with work, and there’s evidence to back up that claim. Just a few months ago, Kidman wrapped on Practical Magic 2 and, just recently, the third season of her show, Lioness, kicked off production. Meanwhile, Keith Urban has also been busy, as he’s been on his High and Alive Tour, during which he had a viral moment with a fan named “Nicole.” Urban has also been working on The Road, a new reality competition series that premiered just recently on CBS.

As both Kidman and Urban continue to work, it’s unclear as to how long it’ll be before their divorce is settled. It should also be mentioned that neither Urban nor Kidman have publicly opened up about how they’re working through the situation along with their daughters.