I Enjoyed The Circle’s Hulu Premiere, But One Major Change Upset Me More Than I Thought It Would
I didn't think this would be as big of an issue for me as it was.
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the The Circle series premiere on Hulu "Welcome To The Circle." Stream it with a Hulu subscription, or read at your own risk!
The Circle's Hulu premiere dropped this past Tuesday, and it was mostly what I hoped it would be. For starters, I was right that adding celebrities to the mix made the start of the season even better to watch. That said, there is one thing I really miss in comparison to the long-running version I enjoyed with my Netflix subscription, but I'm willing to continue watching despite that.
Michelle Buteau served as The Circle's host for all of its original run on Netflix, but as we knew ahead of its premiere on the 2026 TV schedule, she wasn't invited for this new installment. I didn't think it would be a big deal before watching the premiere, but I have to admit, I really miss her.
What The Circle Lost Without Michelle Buteau
Buteau, who readers may know from her Netflix series Survival of the Thickest, was more than just a narrator for The Circle. She brought a lot of comedy to the game, which I felt was a little lacking in Hulu's premiere. Buteau's personality helped shape the tone of the show, which helped make it one of the best reality series.
During the premiere, I couldn't help but feel like I was watching American Idol without Ryan Seacrest. That feels like a problem, because while Hulu clearly felt The Circle needed retooling for its new era, the show lasted seven seasons for a reason. Again, I still enjoyed the episode, but there was no denying that there was a definite shift in tone due to the comic's absence.
Tinx Is The New Host Of The Circle
It may just take time for me to get used to Tinx (Christina Najjar), who comes into The Circle with plenty of experience elsewhere. Before she was hosting the Hulu series, the influencer rose to fame through her no-nonsense advice. This evolved into a podcast, a New York Times best-selling book and a deal with SiriusXM.
Tinx has the resume for the role, but one episode in, I don't really see the same personality in her that I saw in Michelle Buteau. Granted, it's been one episode, and if we were all judged by our first day on the job, many of us would probably in trouble.
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Nevertheless, the role of host on The Circle is very critical, so I hope I get used to it sooner rather than later. There's already so much happening after the first episode, and we need someone who can navigate all the craziness that will unfold over these next few weeks before the $100,000 winner is crowned.
Catch new episodes of The Circle on Hulu on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. I'm eager to see this new format in action, and I'm ready for an audience vote to really shake things up as we get underway!
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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