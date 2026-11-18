The hype surrounding the long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto VI has reached a fevered pitch, with reviews for the game universally saying it’s living up to that hype. The GTA series has consistently been one of the most popular gaming franchises of all time, and one of the most successful entertainment franchises on Earth. It’s also one of the only monster franchises that hasn’t been adapted as a movie or a TV show.

That’s always surprised me, because it seems ripe for a video game adaptation, right? Now, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, the company that owns Rockstar, the studio that produces the games, was recently asked about a possible adaptation. His answer is actually kind of positive news, though hardly concrete evidence that an adaptation is on the way.

While appearing on The David Rubenstein Show, CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked about the possibility of a movie. He responded:

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We're very careful about line extensions because this is a creative company, and our goal is to make the best entertainment on Earth. Entertainment we’re always proud of. We would make a movie or a television show based on our intellectual property if our creative teams were passionate about it, if they thought that would somehow engage and delight our consumers. It's a high bar to do that, and, of course, there's always a risk of failure. So we don't rule it out, but we're very, very selective.

“Line extensions” are when business use existing products or intellectual property to expand how they can take advantage of markets, like, for example, video game movie adaptations. Take-Two, as Zelnick points out, has been very careful with how they’ve expanded their brands outside of video games. No franchise shows that more than GTA. It seems ripe for adaptation and really has been for decades, but they have yet to pull the trigger. They do seem open to it, though.

Like millions of other people, I’m still waiting for a few more hours to be able to play GTA VI, as we all have been for years now. Based on the glowing reviews, this could be the version of the game most likely to get adapted into a movie. Reviews have talked about the storyline in the new game, praising it for how well the story is incorporated into the game. It seems full of drama (and great music). Plus, there are two playable protagonists, a couple named Jason and Lucia.

This is the first time GTA has featured a female playable character, and it tells the story of the two, which to me sounds like the perfect basis for a possible film. While the characters in previous versions have been fun, these two actually sound like the most realistic characters, with a deep backstory together. That really leaves the option open.

It’s also worth mentioning that Zelnick, who took over Take-Two in 2007, has a history in the movie world as the former President of 20th Century Fox and overseeing hit movies like Home Alone and before that worked for Columbia Pictures Television. If anyone knows how to strike a good deal for Take-Two, it’s Zelnick. I would love to see it happen one day!