There are so many A+ celebrity bromances, from Matt Damon and Ben Affleck to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Of course, when talking about such male friendships, Brad Pitt and George Clooney have to be mentioned as well. The two Oscar winners have been friends for years, and a hallmark of the relationship is that the two enjoy taking playful shots at each other. That recently continued during some red carpet interviews, and I’m so glad this trolling between the two prank war participants is still going strong.

Brad Pitt recently stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere of his latest 2026 movie schedule entry, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, where he spoke with ET. During the chat, the news outlet referenced some recent comments that Pitt’s longtime friend and frequent co-star made about his dance moves. Never one to let a joke go unanswered, Pitt humorously clapped back with a take on Clooney’s opinion. Watch Clooney share his initial comments and Pitt drop his rebuttal in the Instagram video below:

Spoken like two men who have a friendly rivalry of sorts, and this dynamic goes back quite a while. It was especially present when the pair worked together on the Ocean’s Trilogy, which began back in 2001. Since then, the two have kept their relationship playful, which has led to some great moments. Even earlier this year, Pitt – while promoting his canine-centric movie, Heart of the Beast – mused that a dog could’ve replaced Clooney in Ocean’s Eleven. That’s a great jab but, still, I love Clooney’s take on being able to outdance Pitt:

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You know, he’s such a jealous man. In fact, I outdanced him on the dance floor.

Talk about shots fired! Of course, it’s not at all surprising that the F1 star wouldn’t let that humorous critique go unanswered:

I mean, some people live in delusion. What can you say? What are you going to do? You can’t help him.

Of course, the self-deprecating actor also clarified that he couldn’t say with certainty that he’d outdo Clooney. His point was that he doesn’t necessarily “take pride in [his] dancing.” Of course, while Pitt and Clooney may take pleasure in skewering each other from time to time, they do have a genuine friendship and seem to really enjoy being around each other. That playful dynamic was apparently present when they worked on their most recent movie together.

Many may remember that George Clooney and Brad Pitt worked together on 2024’s Wolfs (which is streamable with an Apple TV subscription). Reports indicate that their bromance was alive and well amid production and, while promoting the film, Pitt and Clooney spoke positively of the experience. The jokes were, of course, also flying, and the pair even threw a bit of playful shade at their Ocean’s co-stars during the press tour. And, if all goes accordingly, the pair and their co-stars will be back together again.

Ocean’s Fourteen is in the works, with the surviving cast members reportedly reprising their roles. George Clooney has spoken about the film, and his comments suggest that this won’t just be a legacy sequel cashing in on nostalgia. I look forward to seeing him and Brad Pitt share the screen again, and I also hope that we can look forward to many more years of them trolling each other.