Bruce Campbell Just Had A Legendary Response After News Of His Cancer Prognosis Broke

When it comes to horror movie icons, no one actor or creator looms quite as large as Evil Dead producer and star Bruce Campbell. Which is why, when he announced he had been diagnosed with a rare type of cancer, I, like most of the collective horror community, was heartbroken. That heartbreak only intensified after learning his doctor gave him roughly five years to live, causing many of us to ask, what kind of cancer does he have? Well, the legendary horror star just gave an equally legendary response after the news of his prognosis broke.

Campbell took to X and shared an article that said he refused to answer what type of cancer he was diagnosed with, while sharing he had roughly five years to live "give or take." Along with the reshare, the beloved Ash Williams performer wrote:

Cancer is all the rage, but I’ve said plenty, and I need to get back to the business of living.

If you ask me, and you didn’t, that response is pretty groovy. The question of what type of cancer came up during his appearance on the September 3rd episode of The Adam Carolla Show, which he declined to answer. However, he did share a pretty great response there as well:

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I've decided though, pretty specifically, to live with it, not die from it… The cancer rabbit hole is enormous. You can go into focus groups of 10,000 guys who have exactly what you have. I won't touch it with a 10 foot pole.

Back to the business of living, indeed. And Campbell is putting his money where his mouth is, as he has not slowed down. As of late, he's given his unfiltered opinion about what the latest Evil Dead movies have been missing and revealed what he requested to include in the next entry. On top of that, he's also been promoting his 2026 movie release, Ernie & Emma, an indie dramedy that he wrote, directed, and stars in. This is also the first film he’s directed since 2007’s My Name Is Bruce.

Campbell initially revealed his cancer diagnosis in March, when he let fans, friends, and family members know that the cancer was “treatable, not curable.” It was a shocking revelation, and he knew it would be to fans as it was to him. As surprising as the announcement was, the actor also took the moment to share an uplifting message with those who’ve looked up to him for years. He wrote, in part:

Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-b---- and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while.

Well, I’m hoping the "give and take" is much more give, and we get the "Man with the Chin" for a great many more years than only five and for a great many more new horror movies.

Bruce Campbell has kept himself busy well beyond Ernie & Emma, bouncing between live-action and voice roles in recent years. He joined the cast of Peacock’s horror-comedy Hysteria! in 2024, which is still available for Peacock subscription holders and more recently. lent his voice to Invincible on Prime Video before playing Owl in the animated A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas. He also found his way into Sam Raimi’s Send Help, though fans looking for an actual cameo will have to settle for spotting his face in a painted portrait.