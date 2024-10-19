I'm Obsessed With The Cast Of Saturday Night, And There's One Underrated Performance That Needs To Be Appreciated More

Much like an episode of Saturday Night Live, the film Saturday Night is filled with an overwhelming number of characters and chaotic energy. I mean that in a complimentary way, because it was incredible seeing a wonderful cast of young actors playing comedy legends like John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner, Garrett Morris and more. However, after seeing Jason Reitman’s film on the 2024 movie schedule , I need to shine the very specific spotlight on Nicholas Podany’s excellent performance as Billy Crystal.

The Entire Cast Of Saturday Night Is Great, Because They Capture The Essence Of Their Characters

The excellent Saturday Night ensemble was praised by critics when the film initially came out, and they truly are the highlight of the film. Notably, the leads were excellent. Despite doing basically no prep, Dylan O’Brien’s Dan Aykroyd was perfect, down to the voice. Matt Wood got John Belushi’s energy so right. And Gabriel LaBelle led the ship as a young Lorne Michaels with ease.

Without feeling like these actors were doing heightened impersonations of their characters, they managed to find the essence of them and play them so well. That was Jason Reitman’s goal too. He told Variety that his cast's “homework” was to not do prep because he wanted the ensemble to “capture one piece of essence of the character” they were playing not just try to imitate them.

Well, this worked. These actors managed to work together seamlessly and play out a historic night in television history in such a memorable way.

This of course included the supporting cast who played alongside the Not Ready for Prime Time Players too -- including Andrew Barth Feldman’s Neil Levy, Cooper Hoffman’s Dick Ebersol, Nicholas Braun’s Andy Kaufman and Jim Henson, and, of course, Nicholas Podany’s stellar take on Billy Crystal.

Nicholas Podany Captures Billy Crystal Perfectly

When you grow up watching wonderful animated movies like Monsters Inc. and the greatest rom-com When Harry Met Sally, you recognize Billy Crystal’s voice anywhere. Or at least, I do. It’s so distinct, he speaks so fast and his quick wit is absolutely astonishing and wholly unique. So, for Nicholas Podany to capture that energy so well was miraculous.

Honestly, he stole the show for me. Seeing him act like a young Billy Crystal (who you can see in the SNL monologue from 1984 below) who was just trying to make it was so interesting and wildly entertaining.

In the film (and in real life) Crystal was one of two stand-up comedians who was supposed to perform during SNL’s premiere. Sadly, his routine was too long and cut for time. According to EW, this all happened in the day leading up to the show not minutes before, but in the movie, he’s on set basically the whole time.

Podany managed to recreate the quick and distinct way the comedian talks perfectly. The way he moved around the set and did the comedian’s bits were so funny and reminiscent of the legend to the point that sometimes I thought it was actually Crystal.

However, it also didn’t feel like he was doing an impression or playing a caricature. He was simply playing a character, and that kind of balancing act is a real impressive feat.

Between the mix of knowing exactly where Crystal ended up in real life – a comedy legend known for his work on stage and screen – and the frenetic energy of him trying to stand up for himself and his moment was fantastic.

Obviously, I know he ends up making it (despite not being in this SNL episode). However, watching the movie, I was on the edge of my seat waiting to see if he made the show and if he got the moment he’d been working so far for.

That’s thanks to Podany’s performance, as he played out the rollercoaster of anxious emotions that came with being taken out of the program.

Overall, Nicholas Podany should be praised alongside his brilliant castmates in Saturday Night, because he was iconic as he played the icon who is Billy Crystal.