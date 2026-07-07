90 Day: The Last Resort's Kara And Guillermo Storyline Is Genuinely Breaking My Heart

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode "Fall on Your Last Sword." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

When Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer were first announced for 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3, I thought it was just a formality to get an additional TLC appearance before their official split after marriage. As episodes continue, I think it's clear that one of them clearly wants to stay married, and it's breaking my heart to see this relationship fumble through therapy.

The latest episode featured Kara and Guillermo having their first "good" day in therapy, in the hours after he confronted Sarper Güven following Shekinah's insensitive remarks toward Thaís Ramone. They danced, kissed, and even went back to her bedroom. Just before things escalated to the next level, however, Guillermo said goodnight, much to her dismay. It was hard to watch, especially because it seems these two are going to struggle a lot to overcome the problems between them.

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It Feels Like Kara Genuinely Wants To Save Her Marriage, But Guillermo Is Holding Back

From my perspective, it seems that Kara is more invested in saving her marriage with Guillermo than he is. Unfortunately, the big sticking points for him remain, and it doesn't seem as though she's willing to flex on taking a step back from her music career or stop posting sexually explicit pictures on OnlyFans.

Things have come a long way since their fight about Guillermo owning a laptop and her working in real estate. What seems clear is that Guillermo wants the person he thought he married, and maybe wasn't as aware of his wife's wild side. Unfortunately, Kara can't be anyone other than herself, and as it stands, it seems the marriage can't repair itself unless one person drastically changes themselves, or their expectations.

Are Guillermo And Kara Still Married?

Despite lots of rumor sites and posts claiming Kara and Guillermo are divorced, CinemaBlend has yet to see real evidence that the couple officially went through the process. As such, we're left to search social media, which does tell us some things.

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To start, Kara still has links to her OnlyFans on her Instagram account, and no pictures with Guillermo. She is also nowhere to be found on his page, though both post pictures with their shared son Nico.