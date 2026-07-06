Emma Corrin Went Bald In Deadpool And Wolverine, But This Feather-Covered Bird Blazer Will Turn Even More Heads

Thanks to nabbing a major role in The Crown, Emma Corrin has been a big name for a while now, particularly after joining the Deadpool & Wolverine cast . They played villain Cassandra Nova in that movie, a completely bald character connected to Professor X . It was a bold fashion choice, but dare I say not nearly as bold as the look Corrin rocked to Paris Fashion Week.

Corrin’s back to short brown hair, but that’s not what caught my eye, here. The actor sported an open blazer that somehow managed to stay snug. It was covered in feathers, with additional feathers wrapping all the way around their neck. The bizarre neckline isn't even the most eye-catching detail, as two “beaks” jut out from the breast area of the blazer. It’s the sort of illusion that needs to be studied for a minute in order to take it all in, similar to the "floating shoulders" that were around a couple of years ago.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Per the designer, the look featured four “hand-sculpted” bird beaks in total. You can see from the behind picture that the back of the blazer features the extra beaks and the “tail.” The feathers were also hand-painted, and the fashion house refers to the feathers around the neck as a “wing collar.” Color tones on the jacket include “coral” and “pistachio.” It does look difficult to sit in, though a backless bench might suffice.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

Corrin wore the look for Schiaparelli Women Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026-2027 event, and the design is from that collection. It’s a look that’s totally surreal and was unlike anything else sported at the event. Corrin wore nothing under the blazer itself, but tied it with black pants and black heels to complete the look. Both the pants and accessories were also from the label.