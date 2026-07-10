The Incredible Amount Of Money Taylor Swift Shelled Out To New York City To Get Married At MSG

There was no doubt in my mind that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding cost a pretty penny. I had assumed that it would since the moment the pop star and football player got engaged . However, now we really do know it was an expensive event to put on, as the amount of money the couple allegedly paid New York City has been revealed.

Obviously, a wedding at Madison Square Garden wouldn’t be cheap. However, it was still shocking to learn from TMZ that Swift and Kelce allegedly paid the city of New York $60,000 for a permit to close the street by the venue.

For context, 7th Avenue by MSG was closed for this wedding. That’s a major street in a very busy part of Midtown Manhattan, and a lot of people use it (which is allegedly why New Yorkers were upset about the event), so it tracks that it’d be pricey to shut down. However, the couple allegedly wanted to do it so their guests could get in and out of the venue without having to worry about traffic and lots of people.

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Notably, word about these permits to close the streets around The Garden was what convinced me that this wedding was really happening. The New York Times reported the news, noting that the couple requested to have the streets shut down from July 2 to midday July 4, seeing as their wedding was on July 3 .

The $60K permit was not the only expensive item on the wedding “Wi$h Li$t” though. According to the report, it cost about $1 million per night to rent MSG. Plus, the couple reportedly spent $4,000 on pizzas from Mama’s, and it’s been alleged that one of Swift’s bags that cost $6,700 was raffled off, while the couple also apparently gave away Cartier watches and a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle.

So, while Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding has been described as “intimate,” it was still a very big and very expensive event.