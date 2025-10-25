Michael B. Jordan’s Miami Vice Reboot Is Eyeing Another A-Lister, And I Love This Casting Choice

Michael B. Jordan has had a big year, as he headlined the critically acclaimed vampire thriller Sinners, which is now being mentioned amongst other potential awards contenders. It would seem that Jordan is still making serious moves, as he’s reportedly lining up another big franchise in the form of the big-screen Miami Vice reboot. His involvement in the film is exciting enough, but it would seem that another massive movie star is in talks to join the action flick. This would be a major pickup for the film, and I love this casting!

Per reports, Michael B. Jordan has been courted to play the role of Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs in Universal Pictures’ latest big-screen reimagining of the classic ‘80s TV series. The obvious question after that, of course, would be in regard to who’s playing Tubbs’ partner, James “Sonny” Crocket. Well, according to Variety, Austin Butler is now reportedly in negotiations to play the role of Sonny in the flick. According to the trade, neither Butler’s nor Jordan’s deals have been closed, as of this writing, but this is still an exciting bit of news.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

I’d be lying if I said I knew every single detail about the Miami Vice franchise. However, given what I do know and have seen of the show, Butler would make just as perfect a Sonny as Jordan would make a Rico. Both stars ooze the kind of charisma that Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas had when they portrayed Crockett and Tubbs, respectively, on the OG show. What we could have with this reboot is an old-fashioned blockbuster that stars two of Hollywood’s premier leading men, and I’m so here for it!

(Image credit: NBC)

Like his potential co-star, Austin Butler has also been putting in work as of late. This year alone, Butler graced the silver screen by way of Ari Aster’s neo-western, Eddington, and the Darren Aronofsky-helmed crime thriller Caught Stealing. The past few years have also seen Butler land roles in films like Dune: Part Two and The Bikeriders, and he was, of course, nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor for her lead performance in 2022’s Elvis.

Should the not-exactly-method actor actually land the role of Crockett in Miami Vice, it would be another major gig for him. It would also pair him up with director Joseph Kosinski, who’s been hired to helm the flick. Kosinski’s hiring is just one thing MV has going for it, as he has plenty of experience handling massive films. Only the Brave and Tron: Legacy are among some of Kosinski’s earlier directing credits but, more recently, he’s dazzled audiences with the box office hits Top Gun: Maverick and F1.

More on Michael B. Jordan (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures) Could Michael B Jordan Be Nominated As An Actor Twice For Sinners? How The Oscars Work

This isn’t the first time Miami Vice has been adapted for the big screen, as Michael Mann helmed a film remake that was released in 2006. Mann’s movie saw Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell take on the roles of Tubbs and Crockett, respectively. While the action flick didn’t make much of an impression at the box office and wasn’t well received critically, it has gained a bit of a cult following in recent years.

Let’s hope it’s not too long before Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler close their deals for this upcoming reboot. Should this project come to fruition with them at the helm, I firmly believe Universal will be in a position to make copious amounts of money at the box office.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While fans wait for more updates on Miami Vice, they should check out the 2025 movie schedule to stay in the know about flicks headed to cinemas before the end of the year.