Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis’ Issues Reportedly Pre-Dated Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ relationship was reportedly on the rocks before Harry Styles.
A lot of drama occurred during the promotion of Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling when it was said that she was moving on from her longtime partner Jason Sudeikis with Harry Styles, the leading male in her movie. Questions have been surrounding whether or not this couple’s relationship was on the rocks before or after Harry Styles came into the picture. Despite their nanny’s claims that things were fine between Wilde and Sudeikis pre-Styles, it’s been reported that this ex-couple had relationship issues way before that.
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde were engaged in January 2013 and had two children together. However, a media circus occurred after the news that they split in 2020 with sources believing her Don’t Worry Darling actor Harry Styles was the cause of it. A source told People that despite their nanny saying they were happy together during Labor Day weekend of 2020, these two reportedly had issues before then.
It’s a relief to know that they’re not letting any problems between them get in the way of parenting. Things could have gotten messy in a Brangelina sense when Olivia Wilde was awkwardly served custody papers at CinemaCon while promoting Don’t Worry Darling. However, Sudeikis came clean about serving his ex when he said he didn’t want to serve the custody papers in the presence of Harry Styles or their two children. When plans didn’t work out for the papers to come to Wilde’s hotel room, the server ultimately showed up at the Warner Bros. panel. The Booksmart director shared her feelings about the incident that this was something that never should have been allowed to happen, but also wasn’t “surprised” when it did. Sudeikis said he experienced deep regret for how things turned out.
Despite what a messy breakup Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis endured, a separate industry source said the two are trying to move on with their lives in keeping their six-year-old daughter Daisy and eight-year-old son Otis in mind.
The ex-couple may know they have to communicate with each other for the sake of their kids, but that can be easier said than done. Allegedly, these two have been handling co-parenting not without struggles in needing help communicating custody schedules. There’s also the issue of deciding if New York, London, or Los Angeles is where they plan on raising their kids. Hopefully, these two are able to work out their differences to avoid any hostility around their young children.
Reportedly, Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde had issues before Harry Styles made his way into the Don’t Worry Darling set. Even Wilde has addressed these rumors saying her and her ex-partner’s issues stemmed during the pandemic when they were making a go of co-parenting during lockdown which turned out to be unsuccessful. This shows that ultimately, the only people who have a right to say how an ex-couple broke up are the ex-couple themselves. Be sure not to miss the 2022 movie release of Don’t Worry Darling in theaters now.
Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.