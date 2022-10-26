Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis’ Issues Reportedly Pre-Dated Harry Styles

A lot of drama occurred during the promotion of Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling when it was said that she was moving on from her longtime partner Jason Sudeikis with Harry Styles , the leading male in her movie. Questions have been surrounding whether or not this couple’s relationship was on the rocks before or after Harry Styles came into the picture. Despite their nanny’s claims that things were fine between Wilde and Sudeikis pre-Styles, it’s been reported that this ex-couple had relationship issues way before that.

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde were engaged in January 2013 and had two children together. However, a media circus occurred after the news that they split in 2020 with sources believing her Don’t Worry Darling actor Harry Styles was the cause of it. A source told People that despite their nanny saying they were happy together during Labor Day weekend of 2020, these two reportedly had issues before then.

There is no easy way to end a long-term relationship. There were issues between them before. Regardless of what anyone else says about their relationship, nobody but the two of them know what went on and why they split. Jason and Olivia are co-parenting and doing fine with that. The custody issues between them from before have not gotten in the way of both parents being with their kids.

It’s a relief to know that they’re not letting any problems between them get in the way of parenting. Things could have gotten messy in a Brangelina sense when Olivia Wilde was awkwardly served custody papers at CinemaCon while promoting Don’t Worry Darling. However, Sudeikis came clean about serving his ex when he said he didn’t want to serve the custody papers in the presence of Harry Styles or their two children. When plans didn’t work out for the papers to come to Wilde’s hotel room, the server ultimately showed up at the Warner Bros. panel. The Booksmart director shared her feelings about the incident that this was something that never should have been allowed to happen, but also wasn’t “surprised” when it did. Sudeikis said he experienced deep regret for how things turned out.

Despite what a messy breakup Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis endured, a separate industry source said the two are trying to move on with their lives in keeping their six-year-old daughter Daisy and eight-year-old son Otis in mind.

Olivia and Jason have pretty much worked things out and are sharing custody of their children in a mature manner. The split was unpleasant, but they have moved on. They will always have to communicate and be adult because they have two kids together.

The ex-couple may know they have to communicate with each other for the sake of their kids, but that can be easier said than done. Allegedly, these two have been handling co-parenting not without struggles in needing help communicating custody schedules. There’s also the issue of deciding if New York, London, or Los Angeles is where they plan on raising their kids. Hopefully, these two are able to work out their differences to avoid any hostility around their young children.