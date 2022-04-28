Olivia Wilde Awkwardly Served Legal Papers At CinemaCon, And Ex Jason Sudeikis Is Allegedly Involved

Despite how much we often fall in love with celebrity couplings, not all of them end up lasting for a long time. One particularly surprising breakup in recent years has been between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis. As Wilde was presenting details for her upcoming 2022 movie Don’t Worry Darling at CinemaCon, there was an awkward moment on stage that reportedly involved her ex/co-parent.

Olivia Wilde took the CinemaCon stage at Caesars Palace’s The Colosseum as part of Warner Bros' Tuesday presentation to over four thousand attendees, where she talked about Don't Worry Darling, which stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. During her appearance, Wilde was briefly interrupted when someone approached the front of the stage and slid a manila envelope across it toward the Booksmart director. The contents inside the mystery envelope were reportedly legal documents pertaining to custody papers from Jason Sudeikis, per Deadline .

The moment led to Olivia Wilde briefly pausing her presentation to ask if the envelope was for her. She then retrieved it on stage and opened it, but went on to continue her Don’t Worry Darling presentation. Later on, she premiered the film’s first trailer to big applause from the audience.

According to the report, the person who served Olivia Wilde the documents was unidentified, and those involved in running the show at the Colosseum did not know who the mystery person was or how they got in the building. However, if the documents were in fact pertaining to Sudeikis, he would have been involved in asking the person to deliver them to Wilde.

Following the incident, it was announced that CinemaCon will "reevaluate" its security protocols. Per Variety, numerous eye witnesses claimed the person who gave Wilde the papers was credentialed for CinemaCon. A source has claimed that Sudeikis had "no prior knowledge" of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered," and it was to the fault of the processing service.

Don’t Worry Darling is a collaboration between Wilde and her boyfriend, Harry Styles , with the two of them having started dating not long after it was reported that Wilde and Sudeikis separated in late 2020. During the presentation, Wilde revealed that in addition to directing, she is also in the movie. Wilde joked that she was the “only one we could afford” after casting the “As It Was” singer and Black Widow actress alongside Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll and KiKi Layne.

Although the Don’t Worry Darling trailer has not been released to the public yet, we did get a glimpse of the movie with the below image of Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in bed together. The pair of actors will play husband and wife in a 1950s setting. The plot will revolve around a utopian experimental community gone awry.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis met during a Saturday Night Live afterparty in 2011 and were engaged for quite some time. In 2014, Wilde gave birth to their first child, a son named Otis, and in 2016, she gave birth to their daughter, Daisy. The couple reportedly parted ways in early 2020. The pair are currently co-parenting their kids despite their breakup.