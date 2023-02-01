Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis Were Photographed Hugging, But They’re Reportedly Battling Over Custody

Celebrities probably get used to having their personal lives in public to some degree, but sometimes it can get extreme, as in the case of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis. They’ve had one of the more public celebrity breakups in recent years. The legal battle between the two has already made headlines, and despite recent evidence that the two might be starting to bury the hatchet, it seems that the battle over child support is just heating up.

Wilde and Sudeikis were snapped by paparazzi just a couple of days ago and they were at the very least pleasant to each other and their conversation ended with a hug. This was a positive development considering earlier reports claimed Wilde and Sudeikis were not speaking to each other. However, TMZ reports that the legal battles between the two are far from over. Sudeikis' lawyer reportedly went to New York earlier this month to talk to the court about setting child support and a hearing is set for the 15th.

The issue isn’t so much the setting of child support. According to the report Sudeikis is willing to pay some amount of child support to Wilde if the two can come to an agreement. The issue is that judges in both New York and California previously ruled that child custody as an issue should be handled in California, not New York. Wilde’s legal team is reportedly taking this to mean that all issues regarding the pair’s children should be handled on the west coast, but Sudeikis is apparently set on letting a New York judge rule on support.

More than likely we’ll see Wilde’s lawyers move to have the child support issue dealt with in California, and a ruling will be made that will either definitely set these issues there, or we could see the Sudeikis and Wilde traveling from coast to coast in order to deal with different aspects of custody arrangements.

Since Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde were never married, there is no divorce to deal with, but during their seven-year engagement the pair had two children and they have been the focus of legal disputes. Most famously, Olivia Wilde was served with custody papers while she was on the stage at CinemaCon giving a presentation about her new film. For his part, Sudeikis has claimed he had no knowledge of the plan to do so in such a public place.

The film itself was also making headlines because it was on the set of Don’t Worry Darling that Wilde met Harry Styles, and the two started dating. While Wilde has maintained that the issues between her and Sudeikis pre-dated the relationship with Styles, they became the center of a great deal of gossip. Styles and Wilde split up last year.