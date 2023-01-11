After Harry Styles Break-Up, Olivia Wilde Posts Cryptic Instagram Story Seemingly Referencing It

Many fans were sad to hear Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles broke up after two years together. But Wilde didn’t wallow in her sadness for long as she’s been living the single life since the split was announced late last year. She even made post-break-up headlines with a possible see-through revenge dress. However, while things appear to be going well, Wilde left fans wondering about her post-breakup life as she posted a cryptic Instagram Story referencing it.

According to Page Six, the Don’t Worry Darling director spoke on the subject of love to her Instagram followers. Wilde appeared to be having a moment as she posted an image from the 2004 romantic drama Tropical Malady. But it wasn’t the screenshot that caught followers’ attention, but the actual words displayed that sent fans into a tizzy. The subtitles read:

I’d hate to die without having loved.

Wilde’s choice of words and image seemingly alluded to her past relationships. The actress could still be going through the motions of processing the breakup two months after splitting from the former One Direction member. However, the message could’ve also been directed toward her other exes – filmmaker Tao Ruspoli and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis. If her post is anything to go by, the Booksmart director claimed she’s never truly been in love before. This could put her past relationships in a distinct perspective, especially given the reported issues with Sudeikis pre-dating her relationship with Styles.

Things appeared to be looking up for Wilde as she spent the holiday surrounded by family and friends while taking in the sights at Disneyland. The actress-director was reportedly focusing on her kids following her split from Styles. However, she appeared to go through a down moment like anyone else going through a breakup. A source claimed the break-up occurred because of the former couple living on different continents with Wilde co-parenting in the U.S. and Styles calling the U.K. home.

Outside of her children, Wilde has kept busy with her career following the drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling. The psychological thriller (Wilde’s second time behind the lens) was marred in controversy and alleged feuds while receiving tepid reviews from critics. She appeared to bounce back with the Hollywood period drama Babylon alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. The film directed by Damien Chazelle divided critics who praised the cast while pointing out issues with its script. The period drama suffered further by flopping at the box office, although it did pick up multiple nominations this awards season.

While Olivia Wilde doesn’t have any projects arriving this year, you can look at our 2023 movie schedule. In the meantime, you can stream the second movie she directed, Don’t Worry Darling with an HBO Max subscription.