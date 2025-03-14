I’m Excited That Ted Lasso Season 4 Is Happening, But Now I Have A Specific Concern About Jason Sudeikis’ Return

Believe… that Ted Lasso is returning! Yes, for those of you who’ve enjoyed watching three seasons of the inspirational title character coaching an English soccer team with your Apple TV+ subscription, it was announced today that Ted Lasso Season 4 has officially been ordered. As someone who started watching when Season 3 was winding down, and also usually isn’t into sports-related content, I’m definitely excited about this Emmy-winning series getting a new batch of episodes. However, I also need to talk about why Season 4’s mere existence has me concerned about Jason Sudeikis’ character coming back.

What Can We Expect From Ted Lasso Season 4?

Officially speaking, Sudeikis is the only actor who’s confirmed to return for Ted Lasso Season 4. Here’s what the Saturday Night Live alum had to say about this big news that comes nearly two years after the Season 3 finale aired:

As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’ in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.

However, there are some significance unofficial details that are worth mentioning. Last August, it was reported that Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift had all been “approached” to respectively reprise Rebecca Welton, Roy Kent and Leslie Higgins. Now Deadline is hearing that Juno Temple is currently in negotiations to reprise Keeley Jones. So assuming all this information is correct, that means there are five Ted Lasso actors who are locked down for Season 4, and that number could grow.

The article also mentions that the Season 4 premiere will film in Kansas (“likely Kansas City”) before heading back to the United Kingdom to film the other episodes. As for what Season 4 will be about, the most common theory has been delving into Rebecca and Keeley starting an AFC Richmond women’s team, which was set up in the Season 3 finale. That would make sense given all the returning actors allegedly lined up alongside Sudeikis, as well as how Deadline mentioned that the casting of new roles is expected to begin soon ahead of production starting in July. Those new roles could largely consist of female footballers.

I’m Worried Ted Lasso Season 4 Will Diminish The Season 3 Finale

I want to make it clear again, I’m mostly feeling positive about Ted Lasso Season 4 happening. Binging the first three seasons made for great comfort watching, and I look forward to feeling the same way when viewing these new episodes. However, I do worry that Ted Lasso’s return will diminish where we left off with Jason Sudeikis’ character at the end of Season 3, where he was feeling a sense of peace he hadn’t felt in a long time.

After AFC Richmond won its match against West Ham United, placing second in the Premier League since Manchester City won its own match, Ted resigned as head coach and returned to the United States. He was last seen coaching his son Henry’s soccer game and looking content about where he was in life. When combined with the other ending beats, if Season 4 had never been ordered, I would gladly ranked “So Long, Farewell” as one of the best series finales.

By having Ted return to the United Kingdom, I worry that this will lessen the impact of how his story ended in the Season 3 finale. He came to coach AFC Richmond to get some distance from what was going on in his personal life and to try something completely unexpected after his success as an American football coach. I welcome seeing him interact more with Rebecca, Roy, Leslie, Keeley and any other returning characters, but I also fear that this could take that character development back a step.

If it were me, I would have greenlit a separate spinoff show to cover this rumored premise and have Jason Sudeikis pop in as a guest star. That way, the writers could come up with plausible reasons for Ted to visit the UK, but he wouldn’t need to stick around long-term and could return to the happy life he’s resumed stateside. But as I mentioned earlier, Ted Lasso collected multiple Emmys and other accolades during its first three seasons, so I’ll trust that the writers and executive producers can come up with something worthwhile.

Either way, I’ll be paying close attention to news concerning Ted Lasso Season 4, and you can count on CinemaBlend passing along major updates. This ranks as one of the best Apple TV+ shows, and I hope Season 4 comes together in a way that doesn’t take away from what we got in the Season 3 finale.