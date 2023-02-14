Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis Are Being Sued By Their Ex-Nanny

The relationship between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, or more specifically, the end of that relationship, has been a headline-grabbing topic for many months. A few other big names like rocker Harry Styles have also been part of the topic, but another individual that was making headlines was a former nanny for Sudeikis and Wilde. And now she’s back in the news because she’s suing the couple.

The nanny’s name is Erika Genaro and according to TMZ , she’s suing Wilde and Sudeikis for wrongful termination and the violation of several California state employment laws. She’s asking for damages under California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act. TMZ also reports that a source close to the pair is saying that this is another attempt from Genaro to score fame and money from her association with the couple.

According to Genaro’s lawsuit, When Olivia Wilde’s relationship with Harry Styles started, she was not around the rest of her family as much, and as a result, more pressure and responsibilities were placed on the nanny. She claims she was working essentially around the clock, as a caregiver for Wilde and Sudeikis’ two children, but she says she also became a confidant of Sudeikis, listening to him vent about the situation with Wilde.

Genaro says her added duties included many things that Wilde would have otherwise done and when the nanny allegedly had conversations with Wilde about this, it upset the Ted Lasso actor, leading her to feel she needed to choose sides. Genaro claims that the stress got to the point where she was advised by a doctor to take some time off, but when she tried to do so Jason Sudeikis fired her. This is the wrongful termination referenced in the suit.

While her name was unknown at the time, Erika Genaro was a significant part of the Wilde/Sudeikis breakup story last fall when things were at their hottest. The nanny gave interviews , though without revealing her identity, where she talked about how the split between the couple happened and how Sudeikis was reacting to Wilde and Harry Styles being together. Both parties fired back at the nanny's claims, stating that what was being said was untrue. Now it seems that, unless there is a settlement, the truth of much of this could end up being settled in court.

While there was clearly turmoil between Sudeikis and Wilde previously, which culminated with Wilde being served custody papers while standing on stage at CinemaCon, the former couple appear to have moved past the worst of things. Wilde and Sudeikis have been photographed being friendly to each other, and one assumes that whatever differences they have will be put aside when it comes to dealing with this lawsuit together.