Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Are Reportedly 'Taking A Break' From Their Nearly Two-Year Relationship
It appears Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have broken up.
After almost two years together, it appears that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have decided to call it quits for the time being, and take a break from their relationship. The duo who met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, and were subjects of the highly publicized alleged drama surrounding the film, have apparently decided to go their separate ways.
In regard to the break-up, a source told People:
This news comes right as Styles is ending his residency in Los Angeles as part of his world tour for his album Harry's House, and is about to begin the next leg of his tour in Mexico and then Australia.
The source also said the two are still “very close friends” and another friend of the couple added:
More to come…
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.