Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Are Reportedly 'Taking A Break' From Their Nearly Two-Year Relationship

After almost two years together, it appears that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have decided to call it quits for the time being, and take a break from their relationship. The duo who met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, and were subjects of the highly publicized alleged drama surrounding the film, have apparently decided to go their separate ways.

In regard to the break-up, a source told People :

He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.It's a very amicable decision.

This news comes right as Styles is ending his residency in Los Angeles as part of his world tour for his album Harry's House, and is about to begin the next leg of his tour in Mexico and then Australia.

The source also said the two are still “very close friends” and another friend of the couple added:

Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.

More to come…