One Thing Suri Cruise May Have In Common With Some Of Brad Pitt's Kids

In recent weeks, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been making headlines again – but not because of their long-running legal battle. Their daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has reportedly opted to drop her father’s surname. Since news of the legal filing broke, sources have provided alleged details on the matter, including how her parents figure into the matter. Many have likely watched as the situation continues to develop and, as of this writing, neither of the actors have spoken out on the matter. In the meantime though, it would seem that with her recent decision, Shiloh (as well as another one of her siblings) may have one thing in common with Tom Cruise’s daughter, Suri.

What Is The Supposed Commonality Involving Suri Cruise?

Suri, who Tom Cruise shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes, recently turned 18 and has been carving out a place for herself as a creative. The high-schooler seems to have caught the acting bug, as she recently took part in her school’s production of the jukebox musical Head Over Heels. As reported by Hello! , her mother and grandparents Martin and Kathleen were present to root her on. What’s particularly interesting, though, is how the young lady was named in the playbill. It would seem that she’s also opted not to go by her dad’s surname, as the teen – who played the role of Philoclea – was listed as Suri Noelle.

As noted by the news outlet, the high schooler – who’s the spitting image of Katie Holmes – is referred to as Suri Cruise on her birth certificate. So, at this point, it can’t be said that this apparent moniker change is due to a legal change. It’s possible that it could simply be attributed to the teen’s personal preference.

Katie Holmes – who was married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012 – has sought to shield Suri from the spotlight , considering the attention she’s received since her birth. Based on comments made by the actress, she and her daughter seem to be close. As for her relationship with Tom, sources say the two are estranged. Whether that or a simple desire for privacy purportedly influenced Suri’s decision to publicly drop her father’s name is unclear. However, what can be said is that her actual decision to change the name does put her in league with some of the Jolie-Pitt kids.

How Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Proceeding With Her Name Change, And Which Of Her Other Siblings Has Changed Theirs?

Amid her 18th birthday on May 27, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt formally filed to have her father’s surname dropped. Should the rising actress’ legal move be approved, she’ll simply go by the name Shiloh Jolie. It’s been claimed that Angelina Jolie hasn’t spoken out on the matter, as of this writing, because she had nothing to do with the filing. Shiloh reportedly paid for legal representation on her own. As for her dad, sources say that Brad Pitt is “upset” over the choice his daughter has made.

This legal situation comes months after fans “peeped” another Pitt-Jolie family member’s apparent name change. When the couple’s 19-year-old daughter, Zahara, pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., last fall, she notably only went by the name Zahara Marley Jolie. That development was preceded by reports of Pitt being estranged from his older kids amid his legal issues with their mother, with whom he shares six kids in total. As far as those disagreements go, the two are still in court over the Château Miraval winery they once jointly owned. Angelina Jolie has also accused Pitt of domestic violence , specifically alleging that he physically and verbally abused her and their children while they were on an airplane in 2016.

As far as the public knows, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s name change has yet to be officially approved. And, while it may be unlikely to happen, one can only speculate as to whether anyone might release an official statement on the matter. Despite all of that though, the mere decision on Shiloh’s part to remove her dad’s surname does appear to give her something in common with Suri Cruise.