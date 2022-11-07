Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow And Vin Diesel Have A Sweet Exchange On Her Birthday (And Ludacris Jumps In Too)

This past weekend, Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow had her 23rd birthday. It’s obviously a tragedy her father couldn’t be there to celebrate his daughter’s most momentous day as he passed away in a car accident close to nine years ago. But fortunately, she has the love and support of her father’s Fast and Furious co-stars and friends Vin Diesel and Ludacris who shared sweet exchanges with her on her birthday.

Just like the idea of family was fundamental in The Fast and the Furious movies, the same is true in the real life of Meadow Walker. On Instagram, Vin Diesel posted a photo of when the American model got married and posted the caption, “Happy birthday…Proud.” Ludacris couldn’t help but chime in on the birthday fun by wishing his co-star’s daughter a happy birthday too.

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Vin Diesel and Meadow Walker will always have a special connection to each other through her father. They both take the time to share sweet messages about Walker and the years they spent together on the set of The Fast and the Furious movies. It’s easy to get choked up seeing how close-knit the two friends were. Ludacris also had moments of connecting with Meadow like their sweet exchange supporting the rapper/actor after it was announced he would receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023 alongside Walker. Meadow is lucky to have great friends like these two by her side.

Paul Walker’s 23-year-old daughter is like a little piece of him. She’s been helping to keep her father’s legacy alive by her and her uncles being on set providing their own feedback. Another way she could do that in the future is by somehow appearing in a cameo for the two-part Fast X movie . Vin Diesel is all for Meadow joining Fast and Furious 10. Ludacris also shared his thoughts on Meadow joining the franchise, believing her “heart of gold” would be a perfect contribution to the drag racing film series finale.

As of recently, Meadow Walker has had a successful modeling career showing off her new sunglasses for Tiffany & Co’s new ad campaign. She also supports a number of organizations like the Paul Walker Foundation that strives to commit acts of goodwill to empower young people and the environment. Walker’s also the global ambassador of Pencils of Promise and the United Nations Population Fund. I’m sure her father is very proud of all of the work she’s accomplished and still keeping in contact with his on-set family.