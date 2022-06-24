Ludacris And Meadow Walker Had A Sweet Exchange While Honoring Paul Walker

Paul Walker’s Fast & Furious and real-life families have remained close after the actor’s unexpected passing. Everyone has continued to honor Walker’s legacy, especially his daughter Meadow. Of course, her late father’s onscreen family and Fast & Furious producers have embraced her as they continued to be a part of her life, including her 2021 wedding. Recently, Meadow Walker had a sweet exchange with Fast 10’s Ludacris as they honored the late She’s All That actor.

Their sweet moment occurred after Ludacris got exciting news: he will receive a movie star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023. But the cherry-on-top for him was being announced alongside his late Fast & Furious co-star. The rap legend took to his Instagram to celebrate the moment with a 2 Fast 2 Furious throwback photo featuring him and Paul Walker. Ludacris felt the coincidence was “heaven-sent.” Check out his sweet tribute below to see what the F9 actor had to say about the special moment.

Of course, the post yielded countless comments from fans, friends, and family alike. But one commenter stuck out the most as Walker took a moment to congratulate the entertainer’s newest achievement. She left him four stars in his comments, which caught Ludacris’s eye. He immediately responded with a crown emoji. This moment wasn’t the first time the rapper and Walker’s daughter have shared a family moment over social media. Seeing the loving exchange between the rapper and Walker’s offspring reminded fans that the late action star’s legacy is still going strong years after his death.

The bond between the model and the Fast & Furious cast and crew has only grown as they still champion her late father’s legacy. Walker’s Brian O’Connor remained omnipresent in the fast car franchise despite the actor’s tragic death. His daughter made sure his philanthropy lives on through the Paul Walker Foundation, which his co-stars actively take part in. While the elder Walker may no longer be physically here, the younger Walker keeps his presence alive off-screen for the franchise. His co-stars haven’t slacked either as they, especially Vin Diesel, have shared throwback photos and sweet tributes in the late Furious 7 actor’s memory.

Expect Brian O’Connor to be mentioned in Fast 10 as the franchise finale continues to film around the world. The cast continues to grow with the addition of Oscar winner Rita Moreno as the Toretto siblings' grandmother. Moviegoers have already gotten a peek into the final movie as the cast shared hanging-out moments from the set. They will have to wait to see the final product as Fast 10 will be released on May 19, 2023.

It is unclear when either Ludacris or Paul Walker will receive their star next year. Until then, you can check out the Fast saga by subscribing to Hulu to watch the first seven films and F9. You can get an Amazon Prime subscription to watch The Fate of the Furious.