Outer Banks’ Chase Stokes Got Real About How His Working Relationship With Ex Madelyn Cline Has Evolved In The Years Since Their Breakup

When Season 4 of Outer Banks premieres on Netflix’s 2024 release schedule in October, we can expect to see John B. and Sarah Cameron happy and in love. While I might be concerned about other fan-favorite OBX couples , they are not one of them. First-look photos have shown the two looking lovingly at each other, and Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline’s chemistry hasn’t wavered – despite the two dating and breaking up in real life. Now, the John B. actor is opening up about his working relationship with his co-star and ex and how it’s evolved over the years.

Stokes and Cline have been working together since 2019. They met after being cast in Outer Banks, and for four seasons they’ve been playing John B. and Sarah, two characters who have been in love with each other since the early days of the show. Following rumors, the two revealed they were dating in June of 2020, per People . Then, in November 2021, it was confirmed that they broke up.

However, their personal relationship hasn’t negatively impacted their professional one, as Stokes said in a new interview with People :

Despite what has happened in our personal lives, we met as strangers, things happened, and it was a great relationship. And now, we're exactly where we started, which was just incredibly talented co-stars.

Season 4 of Outer Banks marks the second season the two have filmed together after their breakup. Back when Season 3 came out, Stokes and Cline spoke highly of each other despite not being together. At the time, the John B. actor told EW that when he started dating his co-star they “made a promise to each other” that “work was always going to come first.”

As a big fan of OBX, I certainly couldn’t feel any awkwardness or tension between the two actors, and in the show, John B. and Sarah were as in love as always.

Speaking a bit to that point in this new interview, Stokes said he and Cline work well together, and he’s “thankful” for her and their working relationship:

And I'm really thankful for her in continuing to bring it, we don't skip a beat [in] the world of John B. and Sarah, and I think that's rare. I think sometimes there's opportunities for that to slip up or for people to not really...or to look through the cracks and say 'Oh, is it still going to be the same? Or is it not?' So, I'm thankful for her and for the world that we've created.

I’m sure fans are thankful for this too, I know I am. Truly, even though they broke up and moved on – Stokes has been dating country singer Kelsea Ballerini since January 2023, and Cline was dating Pete Davidson, however, they reportedly broke up in July 2024, per The Sun – on-screen their chemistry is still immaculate.

Now, following the end of OBX Season 3 , we know we’ll see a time jump and the Pogues a bit more grown up , and I can’t wait to watch how John B. and Sarah’s relationship evolves. Stokes and Cline’s has clearly grown in a positive direction, and I know they’ll bring their A-games to playing out the story of this beloved couple.