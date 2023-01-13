Plane Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors From The New Action Movie

Over the course of the past decade or so, Gerard Butler has become one of the most prolific action stars of his time, turning out moderately successful but incredibly fun movies like Greenland, Geostorm, and Olympus Has Fallen ( and its multiple sequels ). No one is arguing for any of these to be included on the list of the best action movies of all time , they’re still a fun way to spend a couple of hours watching Butler race against time to save his family, the President of the United States, or even the world. These movies, on top of featuring enjoyable action set pieces and familial drama, also boast talented casts.

Both of those trends continue with the latest addition to Butler’s filmography , the Jean-François Richet-directed action flick, Plane , which sees the 300 star team up with Luke Cage’s Mike Colter to save a group of passengers from a militia in the South Pacific. If you’re wanting to know where you’ve seen the Plane cast after watching them in action, look no further.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Gerard Butler (Brodie Torrance)

Let’s start things off with the captain of the Plane cast, Gerard Butler, who leads the movie as commercial pilot and all-around badass, Brodie Torrance.

As mentioned in the introduction, Butter has spent the past decade and change leading one action movie after another, but the Scottish actor and producer has done a lot on screen besides run around, shoot guns, and lose and regain his accent. Prior to becoming a driving force in Hollywood with his portrayal of King Leonidas in the 2007 Zack Snyder movie , 300, Butler found success with roles in films like The Phantom of the Opera, Dear Frankie, Reign of Fire, and Dracula 2000. Butler also had a brief appearance in 1997’s Tomorrow Never Dies, a.k.a. Pierce Brosnan’s best 007 movie .

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Mike Colter (Louis Gaspare)

Next up on this breakdown of the cast is Mike Colter, who takes on the role of accused murderer Louis Gaspare, who, as seen in the movie’s trailer , isn’t as bad as he’s made out to be by the feds, and becomes Brodie’s main ally in his quest to save the passengers.

Colter, best known to comic book fans as Luke Cage from Netflix’s collection of (now cancelled) Marvel shows (Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Defenders), Colter is also remembered from his appearances on series like The Good Wife, American Horror Story, The Following, and for starring in Paramount+'s Evil. His film work is just as impressive with titles like Million Dollar Baby, Taking Chance, Extinction, Fatale, and South of Heaven being just some of his big-screen appearances over the years.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Yoson An (Dele)

Yoson An shows up in Plane as Dele, the first officer on Brodie’s flight when it is forced to make an emergency landing.

Prior to joining the Plane cast in late 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter, An made a name for himself with his portrayal of Chen Honghui in the 2020 live-action Disney remake of Mulan . Over the years, An has also appeared in movies like Mortal Engines, The Meg, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny. His TV appearances include The Luminaries, New Gold Mountain, and Dead Lucky, to name a few.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Daniella Pineda (Bonnie)

Daniella Pineda joins the cast as Bonnie, the head flight attendant on the ill-fated jet, as first reported by Deadline back in August 2021.

Fans of the two most recent movies in the Jurassic World franchise will surely recognize Pineda from her portrayal of Zia Rodriguez. Her other film appearances include Mercy Black, Mr. Roosevelt, and Sleeping with Other People. Pineda has also had a successful TV career, including roles on shows like The Vampire Diaries, The Detour, American Odyssey, and Cowboy Bebop prior to the show’s cancellation after just one season on Netflix.

(Image credit: HBO)

Paul Ben-Victor

Veteran actor Paul Ben-Victor shows up in Plane as Hampton, the owner of the airline whose plane was forced to make an emergency landing before its passengers were held hostage, per Deadline.

Throughout his career, Ben-Victor has appeared in movies like Tombstone, Daredevil, The Irishman, The Banker, and most recently, the Apple TV+ original film, Emancipation, starring Will Smith. A mainstay on the small screen, Ben-Victor has landed roles on shows like The X-Files, NYPD Blue, The Invisible Man, Monk, Entourage, The Wire, and the 2022 true crime dramedy series , Pam & Tommy.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Remi Adeleke (Shellback)

Another one of the big Plane cast announcements made by THR in August 2021 was Remi Adeleke, who appears in the movie as Shellback, the leader of the mercenary team sent in to rescue the stranded hostages.

A former Navy Seal, Adeleke broke into the film and TV industry in 2017 with a role in Michael Bay’s Transformers: The Last Night and the CBS action-drama, SEAL Team. Since then, Adeleke has worked with Bay two more times, first with the 2019 Netflix movie 6 Underground and then three years later in Ambulance. Adeleke was also a member of the Terminal List cast in 2022, portraying Terrell “Tee” Daniel on the Amazon original series .

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Lilly Krug (Brie)

Lilly Krug appears in the cast as Brie, a social media influencer who has the misfortune of being on the aircraft when it comes crashing down.

Before joining the cast, which was announced by Deadline in August 2021, Krug worked on movies like Zero Contact, Shattered, Heart of Champions, and Every Breath You Take, to name only a few. She has also landed roles on German TV series such as Letzte Spur Berlin, Hubert ohne Staller, and De Leher during that same stretch of time.

(Image credit: HBO)

Joey Slotnick (Sinclair)

Joey Slotnick shows up in Plane as Sinclair, a businessman who becomes one of the many hostages after the emergency landing.

If you watched movies or TV throughout the 1990s, then you have most likely seen Slotnick at least once or twice over the years. With appearances in A League of Their Own, Idle Hands, Pirates of Silicon Valley, and as a main player in 1996’s Twister, he was in a little bit of everything. That has continued in the decades since then, with Slotnick landing roles on shows like Nip/Tuck, Psych, and Blue Bloods. And who knows, maybe he’ll reprise his role as Joey in the 2024 Twister sequel , which is aptly titled, Twisters.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Tony Goldwyn (Scarsdale)

And then there is Tony Goldwyn, who appears in Plane as Scarsdale, a former Special Forces officer who puts together the operation to save the captured passengers.

Prior to being added to the Plane cast in October 2011 (in the same Deadline report revealing Paul Ben-Victor’s casting), Goldwyn made a career out of doing a little bit of everything, ranging from the Friday the 13th horror franchise to voicing Tarzan in the 1999 animated Disney movie, and more recently, King Richard. Later in the summer, Goldwyn will show up in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer as just one member of the absurdly massive cast .