I thought we'd already gotten our fill of prehistoric creatures on the 2026 movie schedule , thanks to The End of Oak Street. The film sees Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor spending a summer trying to survive a neighborhood full of creatures that should have been extinct for millions of years. Then, as soon as the movie hit streaming , the internet started arguing over footage supposedly showing a pterodactyl flying over Mexico. The timing feels a little too perfect.

The latest monster-of-the-week discussion took off on November 13, when someone posted images to Reddit's r/Cryptozoology forum . The poster claimed the winged creature had been caught on airport security footage in Ciudad Juárez and that additional witnesses had photographs. None of that was verified, but you can probably guess how the comments went.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Image Is Questionable, But Cool

I'll give the image this much: It's pretty cool. The creature has an enormous wingspan, a long, pointed head, and a silhouette you'd expect to see flying over the Platt family's house in The End of Oak Street. Of course, it also looks suspiciously like something you'd find in Jurassic Park . Several Reddit users noticed that resemblance, too, and weren't particularly convinced.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

There's apparently more to the sighting. According to Mexican outlet El Financier , an earlier video, reportedly recorded October 29 in the Anapra area of Ciudad Juárez, shows a mysterious winged figure flying across the night sky. Jaime Maussan, a Mexican broadcaster known for his interest in UFOs and other unexplained phenomena, picked up the footage and helped spread the story. Before long, additional alleged sightings circulated online, and naturally, the internet had a field day.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

No cryptic sighting is worth its weight in dino dung unless the internet loses its collective mind, and the comments weren't disappointing. One commenter with the username r/alfred0t0rnad0 pretty much summed up my feelings:

I WANT TO BELIEVE, but I just can't.

Somebody else was considerably more enthusiastic about the possibility of prehistoric creatures making a comeback. R/AsadAliShadowhunter wrote:

At this point, I hope the Dinos are back.

Look, I'm not opposed to a little prehistoric excitement. I'd just prefer anything with a 20-foot wingspan to stay away from my backyard.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Those two comments barely scratch the surface, though. Some users had legitimate questions about the footage, while others were just enjoying the absurdity. Here are a few of my favorites:

u/kupuwhakawhiti: “I don't trust any image which matches our artistic interpretation of any prehistoric animal. The art is almost certainly wrong.”

“I don't trust any image which matches our artistic interpretation of any prehistoric animal. The art is almost certainly wrong.” u/ZukaRouBrucal: “The funny thing is, this doesn't even match-up with our modern understanding of Pterosaur morphology, and this hoax's depiction of this apparent Pterandon longiceps appears stuck in the 1990s.”

“The funny thing is, this doesn't even match-up with our modern understanding of Pterosaur morphology, and this hoax's depiction of this apparent Pterandon longiceps appears stuck in the 1990s.” u/Raccoon_Ratatouille: “I would love to hear how a sustainable population of large flying creatures stays hidden for 65 million years, completely unchanged, avoids being seen by pilots, or the freaking border surveillance aircraft and blimps and cameras, only to be rediscovered in the heart of a metro area of 3.5 million people. Make it make sense!”

“I would love to hear how a sustainable population of large flying creatures stays hidden for 65 million years, completely unchanged, avoids being seen by pilots, or the freaking border surveillance aircraft and blimps and cameras, only to be rediscovered in the heart of a metro area of 3.5 million people. Make it make sense!” u/ArmandoGalvez: “He escaped the hollow earth to get some tacos then went back.”

“He escaped the hollow earth to get some tacos then went back.” u/Reddevil8884: “Everything that comes from Jaime Maussan is 100% fake. This is the same guy that somehow convinced the Mexican government to study and claim that they found real ancient aliens mummies from Perú and of course, they turned out to be totally fakes.”

“Everything that comes from Jaime Maussan is 100% fake. This is the same guy that somehow convinced the Mexican government to study and claim that they found real ancient aliens mummies from Perú and of course, they turned out to be totally fakes.” u/Intelligent_Oil4005: “You mean the ones that had the most dehydrated aliens of all time?”

Personally, I'm partial to the idea of a prehistoric creature emerging from the hollow Earth for tacos. But the commenters questioning how an entire population of giant flying reptiles could have gone unnoticed for millions of years have a pretty good point.

More on The End of Oak Street (Image credit: Warner Bros.) The End Of Oak Street Ending: Yes, They Had Conversations About The Dog Dying

There's also the small matter of what local authorities have said about the footage. EFE's fact-checking team reported Wednesday that Ciudad Juárez's civil protection director, Sergio Rodríguez, dismissed the recordings as digital entertainment content. One widely shared version also appears to show signs of AI manipulation, although the origins of the various clips haven't all been established.

Unfortunately for those of us hoping The End of Oak Street had somehow become a documentary, there's no credible evidence that a pterodactyl is flying around Mexico. Still, I have to admit I've enjoyed watching the internet speculate over the possibility.