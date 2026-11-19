The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which is available with a Hulu subscription, was an instant sensation. It shone a spotlight on the success and scandals of its O.G. cast, including the drama prone Taylor Frankie Paul. Because of that attention, it felt like a given that producers would want to do a spinoff, which led to the recent debut of an Orange County, Calif. version centered around Jen Affleck on the 2026 TV schedule.

The new series has a mix of faith-based Mormons alongside women who either seem to be taking a break from the Church or just don’t want anything to do with it at all, which of course is going to lead to some friction. When clashes escalate, viewers can’t help but notice, and executive producer Jeff Jenkins got worried that the cast might not make it through the season. He told The Wrap that while they ended the season in a better place, it was questionable for a minute:

There’s still friggin’ potholes of disagreement, but I think they end stronger as a group than when they began. I didn’t even know if they were going to make it through week one. Honestly, I was like, ‘Oh my god, these girls are going to murder each other.’

He's likely joking about the whole "murder" thing, but having seen the Hulu reality series, I get where the sentiment comes from. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County is comprised of two groups that former Dancing with the Stars contestant Affleck wants to bring together – the “Molly Mormons,” who are all-in on their faith, and the “Jack Mormons,” who either more loosely follow the teachings or have left it behind entirely. That can be a challenge in any setting, so it was not surprising when the tension between Mayci Neeley’s older sister McCall DePron and internet personality Bobbi Althoff became more heated.

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The good news is that the Mormon Wives: OC cast genuinely does seem to have ended in a better place than they started, and no murder has actually been committed. When you’re just getting to know each other and feeling out what someone’s boundaries are, clashes are bound to happen, especially when you have some different viewpoints and perspectives. It’s what you do once you know a person better that matters. And Bobbi even publicly posted on Instagram Stories to ask people to stop bullying McCall, as they worked out their own differences. Here’s what she had to say, in her own words:

Largely because of Taylor Frankie Paul, the original The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives series has had its fair share of chaos surrounding production. After the cancellation of her season of The Bachelorette and custody issues with her children, the MomTok star announced that she was leaving the show. Things haven’t gone that far with anyone in the Orange County spinoff.

Sure, they have some personal drama, from Jen Affleck deciding she wants to follow through with a divorce while pregnant with her fourth child, and Aspyn Ovard publicly showing what her life is like as part of a throuple. Bobbi even admitted to signing on for the heightened visibility reality TV brings. They also seem to genuinely want to be there as a support system for Jen and are willing to give each other grace through the mistakes and missteps.

While waiting to hear about whether there will be a Season 2 for the Orange County cast and the status of the original series seems a bit unclear, fellow Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt is getting her own reality show. It will certainly be interesting to see how things play out for all of these women, and hopefully they will continue to not murder each other.