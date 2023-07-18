Queen Latifah Gets Candid About Jamie Foxx’s Impact In Hollywood Amid His Recovery From Medical Incident

As Jamie Foxx continues to recover from a “medical complication,” many stars have spoken up to show their love for the actor. The Academy Award winner appeared in public this week, though insiders say Foxx isn’t at 100% yet . However, it sounds like he’s really making progress when it comes to healing. With this in mind, his friend and fellow performer Queen Latifah got candid about the impact the Ray star has had on Hollywood and how much she admires him.

As Queen Latifah reflected on her career and all those who have helped her, one fellow multi-hyphenate she made sure to show some love for was Jamie Foxx . After telling ET that she’s “praying hard” for the actor, she went on to gush about the impact the They Cloned Tyrone star has had on the industry, saying:

He is secretly behind so many people's success in music, in Hollywood. Jamie is a unicorn, and if you aired a whole show on him you'd be surprised how many people had been put on because they came by Jamie's house and they invited him over to play piano or make some beats or make some music. I hear so many kind stories about people who tour with him and how he treated them so respectfully and made sure they were all taken care of.

Latifah made such a great point. Foxx really has helped so many people in the industry. For example, Ed Sheeran slept on his couch for six weeks before he made it big, as the actor explained on The Graham Norton Show . The “Thinking Out Loud” singer had approached the Baby Driver star, who hosted a radio show at the time, about getting his music onto said show. So, the actor/musician gave the "Shape of You" singer's music a listen, loved it, and offered him a place to stay. These days Ed Sheeran is a household name.

Jamie Foxx went on to say in the same interview that he has hosted many up-in-coming artists and would always “champion” them. Latifah passionately spoke to this point too, noting that he has a ton of energy and was always excited to perform, saying:

I don't know how he found the energy to do that after parties after the shows, but I sure partied with him a couple times 'cause he'd be on the mic and singing. I'd be like, 'You just did a whole two-hour show and you still at the club doing another [one]!' So, he's really the genuine article and I just wish him nothing but the best.

Even as Foxx reportedly recovers he’s been proving that he’s “really the genuine article.” About a week before these comments were made, the Day Shift star kindly returned a fan’s lost bag , and he told the fan that he was “feeling good.” So, whether he’s helping artists get their start or simply being a good Samaritan, it seems like the Django Unchained star is always doing what he can to support others.

In the midst of all this news surrounding Foxx, lots of his co-stars and friends have shown their support. Nick Cannon said he’ll “do anything for Jamie,” as he took over co-hosting Beat Shazam, noting just how much he respects the actor’s career. Tiffany Haddish also said he’s “the man,” while sending a heartwarming message to her fellow actor.