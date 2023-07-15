After Jamie Foxx Returned Her Lost Bag, Fan Opens Up About Interaction With The Actor Following His Medical Incident

News on the Jamie Foxx front has gone from zilch to abundant after a few rare sightings of the Oscar winner following his still-undisclosed medical incident. After waving to some lucky fans while on a boat ride, Foxx followed up the outing by kindly returning a fan’s lost bag. The sweet video ultimately went viral and seemed to provide further optimism regarding the A-lister's status. Now, the fan is opening up about her heartwarming interaction with the actor.

After going unidentified for several days, home healthcare aide Terri Glen came forward to talk with People about how the wholesome incident played out. Glen recalled an unknown black SUV pulling up behind the open-air pedicab she and her sisters were in. The SUV started honking behind them, before pulling up beside the cab on the streets of Chicago. The trio was surprised when the door opened and revealed the Spider-Man: Homecoming star. Glen had this to say, in regard to the exchange she and Jamie Foxx had upon coming into contact with each other:

I said, 'Jamie! Jamie!' I said, 'Are you feeling good?' and he said, 'I'm feeling good.'

Others might’ve immediately asked about their bag and maybe an autograph. However, Terri Glen opted to ask what so many Foxx fans have been wanting to know, especially since rumors swirled about the cause of his illness. Luckily, she got the update straight from the They Cloned Tyrone star himself.

The Cincinnati native couldn’t hold back her excitement over getting her purse returned by the multihyphenate. She recalled what it was like seeing him hop out of the black SUV:

He hopped out and came toward me, and hopped back in. He looked good. He looked very good. His voice, it was calm. It sounded good to me.

Thankfully, Jamie Foxx seems to be in good spirits as he continues to recover, according to the Cincinnati-based home aide. The clip also appeared to indicate that the actor-comedian is doing well despite claims from alleged insiders. You can see the viral post for yourself:

Terri Glen explained that she was in the Chicago area to accompany her sister, who had several doctor’s appointments lined up following her breast cancer diagnosis. They, along with their other sibling, went sight-seeing following a rather heavy day.

The trio piled into the pedicab to facilitate visiting the city's well-known sights. Their use of the open-air vehicle as transportation is what led to the purse getting lost on the Chi-town streets. The Cincinnati native recalled laying the bag on the floor, as they toured the metro area. Unfortunately, it fell out the side as the cab turned a corner. That’s when Jamie Foxx and his entourage found and returned it to the 54-year-old medical professional.

Terri Glen’s account reinforces the stories of some of Jamie Foxx’s co-stars. John Boyega provided a positive health update after speaking with the “Blame It on the Alcohol” singer. Foxx’s former Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! co-star, Porscha Coleman, got confirmation about Foxx's health courtesy of his circle.

This is a lovely story if there ever was one, and you hope that Jamie Foxx only continues to improve. All the while, know that he has several projects slated for the schedule of 2023 new movie releases. He voices Bug the pug in the comedy Strays, which will arrive in theaters on August 18. But ahead of that, viewers can see Foxx as Slick Charles in They Cloned Tyrone -- a sci-fi thriller that's currently playing in theaters for a limited time. You'll also be able to stream it using a Netflix subscription, starting on July 21.