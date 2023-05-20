As Jamie Foxx Continues To Recover From ‘Medical Complication,’ Tiffany Haddish Sent Him A Warm Message

As Jamie Foxx continues to recover from a serious “medical complication,” many A-listers and friends have shown their support for the Ray actor . Now, the Day Shift star is back home, and healing, and his friend Tiffany Haddish shared a heartfelt message for him.

News was announced that Foxx had had a serious “medical complication” about a month ago. Since then, news has been up and down about his recovery, but he seems to be stable now. While chatting about the Ray actor with People , Haddish showed her support for him by saying:

First of all, that's the man. What I can do is pray for him and let him know that there's nothing but love and peace over here for him.

The actress continued to share her well wishes for Foxx, saying:

And I just wish him all the success and healing and all the good stuff. He probably all right. He just don't wanna be bothered with y'all.

Since the news broke about Foxx’s “medical complication,” there’s been a lot of reports about his well-being. While we don’t know what exactly happened, he was hospitalized and tests were reportedly being run , and his daughter Corinne said in a statement that “due to quick action and great care,” her dad was on his way to recovery.

Along with Haddish many fans and friends have shown their support for Jamie Foxx. Viola Davis shared a heartfelt post about her friend and Law Abiding Citizen co-star, LeBron James showed his love for the actor, and Nick Cannon supported his friend writing in part on Instagram:

Continuing to send Prayers, healing energy and Love Frequencies your way Big Bro!!

Following this news, Foxx himself spoke out about his hospitalization with a simple Instagram post, writing:

Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed

Then, some really great news came when Corinne Foxx posted a hopeful update , saying that her father had been out of the hospital for a while, and he was even “playing pickleball.” Also, as Haddish seemed to allude, Foxx’s daughter pointed out that it was “sad to see how the media runs wild,” since there had been a lot of rumors flying around about her dad’s health.

Following Foxx’s health scare, two of his projects, Back in Action and Beat Shazam resumed production without him. Although it sounds like he’s on his way back to full health, and will hopefully be back to work in no time.