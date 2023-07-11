No Big Deal, Just Jamie Foxx Kindly Returning A Fan's Lost Bag During Latest Public Appearance After Medical Incident

As he recovers from a recent medical incident, actor Jamie Foxx has been keeping to himself and his inner circle. One can’t blame him as the Academy Award-winning actor has been reportedly taking time to make sure he’s on the mend. That apparently hasn’t stopped Foxx from performing duties as a good samaritan though, as he kindly returned a fan’s lost bag at a surprise public appearance in Chicago.

While a recent update from insiders close to the star of the upcoming Netflix release They Cloned Tyrone stated that Foxx was in a “fragile” condition , based on this report it seems like he's doing a lot better. With Jamie Foxx reportedly waving at fans in another recent sighting, it’s beginning to look like this movie star is hoping to dispel such dire reports through a good old-fashioned charm offensive.

You can see the man in action for yourself, as this new footage was shared to Instagram , by the son of the woman who had her bag returned:

As you can see, Foxx was all smiles as he climbed back into an SUV, after returning this lost property to its rightful owner. The crowd of onlookers are pretty jazzed too, as the Ray-starring icon wasn’t exactly who they expected to see on a random day in Chi-town.

It’s a pretty pleasing sight to see as the public has been following the story of Jamie Foxx’s “medical complication” since it was first reported months earlier. To be fair, this is only a snapshot of how the actor is looking and feeling at the moment. The man’s not exactly running a mile or lifting weights at the gym, so his recovery may still be in its early phases.

That being said, seeing Foxx out and about, flashing his trademark smile while being a righteous dude, is a huge comfort during this developing story. It’s especially good news when recalling how friend and collaborator Mike Tyson claimed that Foxx reportedly had a stroke .

In terms of his career, this positive update is also well received, as Mr. Foxx sadly had to miss the premiere of They Cloned Tyrone, prompting shout-outs from co-stars Teyonah Parris and John Boyega while they attended that very event. Seeing Jamie Foxx out in public is hopeful for his condition, and a good reminder to those with a Netflix subscription that they can see him on their screens again soon enough.

Jamie Foxx’s road to recovery continues, and it’s nice to see good news about him after months of scary reports about his alleged health. While it’s still uncertain when or if he’ll be returning to work on Back In Action, his in-production Netflix film with Cameron Diaz, watching the man literally embody that title is enough of a cause to celebrate. Here’s hoping that Mr. Foxx’s recovery continues to progress by leaps and bounds, so he can return to his everyday activity in a speedy fashion.