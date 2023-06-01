Rachel McAdams Explains Why She Turned Down Parts Like Iron Man And Left Hollywood For Two Years

Rachel McAdams recently opened up about self image after rocking a bold look in a new photoshoot, and now she’s talking about her self-imposed break from Hollywood. The actress has reflected on turning down big roles in movies like Iron Man, and why walking away for two years was the right move for her.

The Mean Girls star recently sat down with CBS This Morning to discuss some of her career making roles, and talk about her latest film, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. During the conversation, she reflected on walking away from show business for a few years after skyrocketing to fame, and turning down big movies in order to take the break. She said:

I didn’t make a conscious decision to leave necessarily but I did kind of make a decision to pause. I don’t think I was dealing so well with my life changing so quickly and being so much in the public eye. I was struggling with that a little bit, with the exposure. It did allow me to just find myself, center myself in it, and know that I could live without [acting] if I had to. If suddenly tomorrow they all decide ‘You suck, you can’t be here anymore, you’re out of the club.’ Well, I left the club first, so.

For context, the Oscar nominee took a two year hiatus in the mid-2000s after starring in films like Mean Girls, The Notebook, and Wedding Crashers. She was a massive star, and most actors would see this as an opportunity to capitalize on rapid fame. However, McAdams did what was best for her and put her own mental health first. When she finally returned to the big screen, there was a clear and significant pivot to the roles she was taking. While McAdams had been a rom-com regular, she started taking more dramatic roles after her hiatus, taking parts in dramas like State of Play, Southpaw, and Spotlight.

McAdams isn’t the only actress who stepped away from the limelight after exploding to fame. After doing back to back movies for many years, Jennifer Lawrence took a break from acting for a spell before coming back to star in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up. Andrew Garfield also recently announced he would be taking a respite before taking on another acting project. This came after he starred in three major films and a mini series between 2021 and 2022. While there is a temptation to strike while the iron is hot, it all can quickly get overwhelming for many stars.

While McAdams may have rightly turned down Iron Man (she was up for the role of Pepper Potts), the About Time actress eventually found her way back to the MCU. She has played Christine Palmer in the Doctor Strange films since 2016, and has great chemistry with co-star Benedict Cumberbatch. McAdams clearly was always meant to be in a Marvel movie, and I’m glad it worked out the second time around. Timing is clearly everything.

McAdams' latest film, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret is currently in theaters and getting rave reviews.