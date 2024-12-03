Ralph Fiennes Was Asked About Who Should Play Voldemort In The Harry Potter Series, And He Shared The Actor He's 'All In Favor Of'

When it comes to casting the new Harry Potter series HBO is making, every role comes with a heavy weight, because the characters and actors who played them in the original films are beloved. However, recently, Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes was asked who should play The Dark Lord in the new adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s book series, and he was “all in favor of” one stellar Oscar-winning actor.

Since the announcement of the show, there’s been a bunch of chatter about who will be cast as the legendary Harry Potter characters. Plus, there has been tons of fan casting – for example, many would love to see Andrew Garfield play Lupin . Then, recently, news broke that Mark Rylance was a frontrunner for Dumbledore , marking the first major moment in this casting journey. Now, the original Voldemort, Ralph Fiennes, has voiced his support for Cillian Murphy taking over the role of the story’s big bad, saying the following on Watch What Happens Live :

Cillian is a fantastic actor. I actually think that's a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favor of Cillian.

This answer was in response to fans asking the Conclave star who he’d like to see play He Who Shall Not Be Named. They had thrown the Oppenheimer actor’s name in the ring, and in response, Fiennes enthusiastically supported the pitch for his 28 Years Later co-star.

Honestly, I get why he did too.

In the Harry Potter movies , The Menu performer plays Voldemort in a very quiet, subdued and collected way. That adds an ominous and genuinely creepy energy to the character as he slithers around the Wizarding World regaining his strength and working to defeat Harry Potter. Knowing Murphy’s work from Peaky Blinders and Oppenheimer, he 100% has the energy needed to pull off this complex and truly evil role.

Other Projects Cillian Murphy And Ralph Fiennes Have In The Works: (Image credit: Searchlight Pictures) Among other projects, both Murphy and Fiennes are slated to star in 28 Years Later, which is part of the 2025 movie schedule.

Plus, it’d be fun to see this actor take on such an iconic part.

Considering The Grand Budapest Hotel performer was part of the Harry Potter cast from Voldemort’s rise in Goblet of Fire through his demise in Deathly Hallows and said movies are some of the 2000's best , it’s hard to imagine anyone else playing the Dark Lord. Plus, we know it will take a powerful actor to pull off this iconic role.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I think Cillian Murphy has what it takes, though.

However, Ralph Fiennes's stamp of approval is nowhere near an official announcement, and odds are we’ll have to wait a very long time before we find out who is playing Voldemort. This is because the character is not in his full form until the fourth book/movie. Therefore, it wouldn’t make much sense to cast him at the start (unless they want to use that actor’s voice or likeness in Sorcerer’s Stone when Voldemort's revealed to be on the back of Professor Quirrell’s head).