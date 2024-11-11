The Harry Potter TV Series Has Lined Up Its First Dumbledore Frontrunner, And I Think He's Magically Fitting

While the brand new adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World will not be a part of the 2025 TV schedule , it looks like some massive moves are about to be made. It’s still very true that everything we know about the Harry Potter TV show has us anticipating a launch at some point in 2026, but now the first casting frontrunner has been announced. If this new actor pans out as the final choice for the series’ Albus Dumbledore, then allow me to say I think he’s magically fitting.

Apparently Variety reports that Academy Award winner Mark Rylance is at the top of the wish list for this Harry Potter reboot. No official negotiations have taken place between Warner Bros. Television and the actor’s representatives, however these rumors have specified that “the studio has reached out to gauge interest and availability.”

Right now, the only official statement on this matter is the following, issued by a rep from HBO:

We appreciate that such a high profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals. Unnamed HBO Rep, Variety

Unfortunately since I don’t have the power of Occlumency, and/or at least a friend who’s close to the HBO Harry Potter pre-production process, I have to remind you all that we’re in early days. That being said, I can definitely speculate on why Mark Rylance would be a perfect Dumbledore.

Which coincidentally ties into the history of the Harry Potter movies , as the Ready Player One star reminds me of another actor who’s played the role. And through the CGI rendering of his character's virtual avatar in that very film, I think you can see a pretty awesome picture of how he's previously resembled the character:

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Thinking back to Mr. Rylance’s performances in movies like that Steven Spielberg pop lit adaptation, or even other pictures like The Outfit or Bridge of Spies, he reminds me of the late Richard Harris. The first actor to portray the Hogwarts Headmaster on the screen, the Irish actor brought a soft, yet firm demeanor to the role in the first two adaptations in the cinematic canon.

Succeeded by the late Michael Gambon after Harris’ passing in 2002, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban was the debut of Albus Dumbledore who would finish the films out. While his chapters are very much in the ranks of the best Michael Gambon movies , fans had a monumental bone to pick with how The Singing Detective icon played the part.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Which means we need to revisit this oft mentioned gem from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Here's the Gambon Dumbledore depicting a moment of "calmly asking" Mr. Potter a question from the source material:

Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire (Harry Picked from The Goblet) 4K - YouTube Watch On

I must stress once again that this isn't supposed to be a deep criticism of Michael Gambon's Dumbledore. At the same time, it's too tempting not to acknowledge that we may see the first portrayal of this beloved character played totally by a singular actor. Put that together with the notion that Mark Rylance will potentially be more similar to Richard Harris' version, and you’ve got a formula that seems keen to work with all Harry Potter fans.

But if you’re merely going by my opinion, I think it’s fantastic that on top of this very possibility being in the works, it’s another Rylance role I get to potentially look forward to in the near future. For now though, there’s no confirmation or denial that Mark Rylance is in the running. So the waiting game just got a bit harder to endure for this project.