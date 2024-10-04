Reacher’s Alan Ritchson Will Continue Bringing Books To The Screen With A Nicholas Sparks Project, And He Tells The Sweet Story Behind How The Notebook Inspired Him To Join
Put aside some tissues for this one.
For the past few years, Alan Ritchson has successfully led a streaming adaptation of Lee Child’s beloved Jack Reacher books. Ahead of Reacher Season 3 seeing the actor back in action in the TV series, Ritchson is switching gears to star in another one of Hollywood’s upcoming book adaptations with a Nicholas Sparks romance. Amidst the news of the project, the actor shared a moving story about watching The Notebook for the first time.
Reacher’s Alan Ritchson Is Set To Star In A Nicholas Sparks Adaptation
Just last week, Nicholas Sparks released his latest novel, Counting Miracles, and it’s already among the New York Times bestseller list. Counting Miracles is about a former Army Ranger named Tanner Hughes who returns to his hometown in Asheboro, North Carolina to find the father he never knew. During his search, he meets a doctor and single mother named Kaitlyn Cooper, whom he finds an instant connection with.
Per Variety, Ritchson is set to play Tanner in a Counting Miracles movie along with producing the project. The film is part of a three-picture deal Alan Ritchson signed with Amazon MGM Studios. From how it sounds, once the movie has been made, those with an Amazon subscription will be able to see this in-the-works romance flick!
Ritchson Shares Sweet Story About Watching The Notebook
Counting Miracles sounds like a solid role for Alan Ritchson to tackle, and we have zero worries he’ll be a good lead in a romance. (It also doesn’t hurt that he puts so much work into his health that he apparently has 10 percent body fat). But the actor shared the personal reason why he wanted to star in a Nicholas Sparks adaptation on his Instagram as the news came out, and it’s a sweet story.
While the actor is very successful today, he started by saying when he first moved to Los Angeles and was pursuing acting, it wasn’t easy by any means. He said each job was “a lifeline”. Here’s what he said next in his own words:
While The Notebook is thought of as one of the best movies of the 2000s, when it came out, it certainly had a reputation of being simply a “chick flick.” Here’s how his viewing went:
While his fiancée actually dozed off while watching the romantic drama, Ritchson was completely locked up until the bittersweet ending where the two romantic leads literally die together as elderly people in a retirement community. Sufficed to say, the actor was moved, and he’s excited to be the star of a Sparks adaptation. He also said this:
It’s a great addition to Ritchson’s upcoming projects which includes starring with Arnold Schwartzenegger in a Christmas movie and returning for the next Fast and the Furious. Well, now we cannot wait for Counting Miracles, too!
