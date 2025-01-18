Insiders Drop Claims On Whether Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid Are Ready To Take ‘Big Step’ Towards Engagement

As of late, there's been plenty of news involving celebrity relationships. That includes Bennifer’s since-settled divorce and the Bachelor alums Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's split. Also among the list of high-profile celebrity couples is Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid, who have reportedly been dating for well over a year now and are apparently even involved with each other's kids and families. Now, insiders are dropping claims on whether they're now ready to take the "big step" towards an engagement.

In early 2024, it was claimed Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were in love, which may have been viewed as a bold statement given the two started seeing each other not even six months prior. It’s almost been a full year since those comments were made, and the couple's relationship has only progressed, according to sources. Despite the linked pair's relationship holding up, an insider alleged to People that marriage is not currently on their radar.

Neither are looking to rush anything, but that’s not to say they’re not very happy together. … [Their] families spend time together, and so do their kids. It’s very sweet.

Per what this unnamed individual had to say, the 50-year-old Maestro star and 29-year-old model are "serious about each other, but an engagement would be a big step." Nevertheless, it's suggested that the two are still going strong. The two celebrities have managed to keep their relationship mostly private and are said to have bonded over various aspects of their lives like family and parenting. Another source also added the following comments:

They're very happy. They are busy with work, but also prioritize their relationship and daughters.

On the topic of children, Bradley Cooper shares seven-year-old daughter Lea de Seine with ex Irina Shayk. Previously, Shayk shared that she and Cooper co-parent harmoniously and work together to raise their daughter. The model even referred to the Oscar nominee as "the best father Lea and I could dream of."

Gigi Hadid’s relationship with her ex, singer Zayn Malik, has received considerable attention. The two dated off and on for six years, welcoming daughter Khai in 2020. Ultimately, the relationship ended in 2021 following an incident involving Malik and Hadid's mother, which resulted in the former entering a no-contest plea to four charges of harassment. Mostly rumors have persisted in regard to the state of Hadid and Malik's continued dealings, with one source even alleging that the singer took issue with Hadid's relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio, whom she dated prior to Cooper.

As for Cooper's relationship with Gigi Hadid, these latest comments would indicate that they remain pleased with each other's company. When it comes to whether or not they'll eventual tie the knot, that remains to be seen. It can only be assumed that they'll choose to do that if or when they feel ready to do so.

Those wondering when they might be able to get their next glimpse of Bradley Cooper on the big screen should keep their eyes on the 2025 movie schedule.