I Can’t Believe The Reason Dakota Johnson Was Called ‘Pompous’ After An Audition

Dakota Johnson is many things - the newest face of Calvin Klein, daughter to actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, a working actor in her own right and the co-founder of her production company, TeaTime Pictures. She’s also the star of Colleen Hoover’s upcoming book-to-screen adaptation, Verity, which is set to release on the 2026 movie schedule. One thing I've never thought the Fifty Shades of Grey actress to be is “pompous,” and I can’t believe the reason why she was pegged as such after an audition.

Something I really appreciate about Dakota Jonson is that, as far as celebrities go, she appears to be pretty down-to-earth. The Daddio actress has never hid her nepo status and, when Madame Web caught flak from critics, Johnson admitted she wasn’t surprised but also defended it as valuable filming experience. So imagine my surprise when Johnson revealed to Hits UK the crazy reason why she was once called “pompous” after going out for a role:

I had an audition once, and it was a callback. And I went into the room, and I shook everyone’s hand and introduced myself. Then I did the scene, and I left. The feedback I got was that because I had gone and introduced myself and shook everyone’s hand, is that I was pompous, that I was schmoozing, and I was full of myself. And I was like, ‘What?’

It's so wild that the feedback was not even about her acting. Honestly, I'm wondering if they gave the Lost Daughter actress a fair shot or just wrote her off from the start. I’m dying to know what she auditioned for, but we may never know, because Johnson revealed she didn’t get the part:

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I didn’t get the job because they said that I was being cocky, but I just had manners. It was pretty crazy.

Personally, I think this whole interaction reveals more about the casting directors than Johnson. Perhaps it’s just weird Hollywood etiquette but, in most professions, not introducing one's self and shaking hands with the hiring manager is a sure way to get off on the wrong foot.

I can only assume this was perhaps early in Johnson’s career, when she was heavily auditioning for roles to break onto the scene. The Madame Web actress previously revealed that her father had given all his kids an ultimatum of sorts: go to college, or get financially cut off. So, despite having famous actors as parents, the Persuasion star navigated her early years in Hollywood mostly alone. It's possible that the family name aided her at times but, otherwise, it sounds like Johnson learned the inner workings of "the biz work" the hard way.

I still don’t think what was clearly a considerate gesture on her part should have been held against Johnson. What I'd like to know now is how those casting directors are feeling, considering that Johnson has since become a highly successful actress, model and might I add, kind of an iconic internet personality.

What this anecdote from Dakota Johnson does for me is further drive home the point that she doesn't mind getting candid about her experiences. Not only that, but the internet loves her for it. (Need we forget Ellen DeGeneres is still in Twitter jail in part due to theFifty Shades Darker actress catching her in a lie on her own show?) Johnson had no problem setting the record straight back then and, clearly, she doesn’t have a problem sharing her truth now. I love an unbothered queen with good manners!