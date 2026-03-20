I Can't Believe Reese Witherspoon Is About To Turn 50, But She Shared A Lovely Lookback At Her Decades In Hollywood

Reese Witherspoon has been a consistent presence on our screens for years, giving us iconic characters from Election’s Tracy Flick to Legally Blonde’s Elle Woods to Walk the Line’s June Carter Cash (the latter of which earned her an Oscar). As the actress approaches a milestone birthday, she’s taking a sweet look back at her decades in Hollywood and exploring how she’s grown personally and professionally over time.

It’s hard to believe that Reese Witherspoon is turning 50 on March 22, or that she’s been entertaining us for so long after starting her acting career at just 15 years old (1991’s The Man in the Moon). Spending the majority of your life in the entertainment industry will undoubtedly shape who you are, and the actress took a trip down memory lane in an Instagram post that began:

I’m almost 50, but I was once … 40, intentional, trying new things, embracing life fully. Turning 40 felt like my first deep exhale. I know who I am now — and what I want. Producing, championing women’s stories, and helping others find their voice lights me up.

It was in her 40s that Reese Witherspoon boasted TV series and movies like Little Fires Everywhere, The Morning Show and You’re Cordially Invited, not to mention the projects she produced but didn’t star in, including Where the Crawdads Sing and Daisy Jones & The Six. (Her affinity for book-to-screen adaptations is both obvious and appreciated.)

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She continued her walk down memory lane, writing:

[I was once] 30, finding my voice, balancing motherhood, shaping my path. I was learning to trust myself more — figuring out how to be a mom while having a career. I started producing because I wanted to tell stories that mattered, stories about women that weren't being told. Wild and Big Little Lies felt like turning points. I realized I could create my own opportunities instead of waiting for them.

Wild is without a doubt one of Reese Witherspoon’s best movies, earning her a second Academy Award nomination, and it was one that — along with the HBO series — she considers a turning point in her 30s. As for the decade that came before, she wrote:

[I was once] 20, ambitious, anxious, and my first taste of fame. I was scared of everything, but I kept going. … I was working nonstop, trying to figure out life, how to be a mom, and I had no idea what I was doing half the time. But I was learning, and discovering that I could handle more than I thought.

It’s really interesting to look back on these stages of Reese Witherspoon’s life and career, and how she went from being a young mother juggling a demanding schedule to a producer whose passion is to tell women’s stories. Her children have even followed in her footsteps, with Deacon Phillippe co-starring in a Liam Neeson action flick that’s set to hit the 2026 movie calendar this summer, and Ava Phillippe making her acting debut last year on Doctor Odyssey.

Her children’s careers may be part of what makes Reese Witherspoon’s 50s special, but she’s not slowing down either, as she concluded her post by saying there are “more stories to tell, more women to cheer on, and more ways to keep learning and growing.” Bring on the new decade!