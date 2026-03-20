I Can't Believe Reese Witherspoon Is About To Turn 50, But She Shared A Lovely Lookback At Her Decades In Hollywood
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Reese Witherspoon has been a consistent presence on our screens for years, giving us iconic characters from Election’s Tracy Flick to Legally Blonde’s Elle Woods to Walk the Line’s June Carter Cash (the latter of which earned her an Oscar). As the actress approaches a milestone birthday, she’s taking a sweet look back at her decades in Hollywood and exploring how she’s grown personally and professionally over time.
It’s hard to believe that Reese Witherspoon is turning 50 on March 22, or that she’s been entertaining us for so long after starting her acting career at just 15 years old (1991’s The Man in the Moon). Spending the majority of your life in the entertainment industry will undoubtedly shape who you are, and the actress took a trip down memory lane in an Instagram post that began:
It was in her 40s that Reese Witherspoon boasted TV series and movies like Little Fires Everywhere, The Morning Show and You’re Cordially Invited, not to mention the projects she produced but didn’t star in, including Where the Crawdads Sing and Daisy Jones & The Six. (Her affinity for book-to-screen adaptations is both obvious and appreciated.)Article continues below
She continued her walk down memory lane, writing:
Wild is without a doubt one of Reese Witherspoon’s best movies, earning her a second Academy Award nomination, and it was one that — along with the HBO series — she considers a turning point in her 30s. As for the decade that came before, she wrote:
It’s really interesting to look back on these stages of Reese Witherspoon’s life and career, and how she went from being a young mother juggling a demanding schedule to a producer whose passion is to tell women’s stories. Her children have even followed in her footsteps, with Deacon Phillippe co-starring in a Liam Neeson action flick that’s set to hit the 2026 movie calendar this summer, and Ava Phillippe making her acting debut last year on Doctor Odyssey.
Her children’s careers may be part of what makes Reese Witherspoon’s 50s special, but she’s not slowing down either, as she concluded her post by saying there are “more stories to tell, more women to cheer on, and more ways to keep learning and growing.” Bring on the new decade!
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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