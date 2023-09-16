Reese Witherspoon Dropped The Perfect Legally Blonde-Inspired Pink Coat For Fall, And Elle Woods Would Be So Proud

A pop of color is necessary for a perfect fall wardrobe, and why can’t that color be bright pink? Luckily, Reese Witherspoon launched the perfect pink coat for the season, and it’s such a great way to not only bring in the colder weather but also pay homage to the icon herself, Elle Woods. Overall, I think the iconic Legally Blonde lead would be so proud of this fashionable jacket, and I think I need it ASAP.

Witherspoon and her brand Draper James announced the Woods Coat just in time for fall. As the name implies, the hot pink longline jacket is inspired by the actress's legendary character, Elle Woods. Not only is this a perfect fall staple, but it’s also a great way to show some love for one of the best movies of the 2000s , and I’m so here for it. You can check out the item for yourself below:

A post shared by Draper James (@draperjames) A photo posted by on

The actress also posted the same photo to her Instagram , and shared a sweet caption with it. Showing off her infectious Elle Woods energy, Witherspoon wrote about how some of her favorite things all came together in this one fashion staple:

A few of my favorite things: The perfect shade of pink coat that will brighten dreary days… and the perfect Frenchie who will always brighten any day! 💕🥰 @draperjames ✨

This jacket really is the perfect shade of pink. Not only is it reminiscent of Legally Blonde, it also fits right in with the Barbiecore trend that has taken over this year. Personally, I think Witherspoon’s look would be perfect for a fall day filled with classes at Harvard Law, or just going to work. Overall, it seems like an ideal autumn staple that’ll add a little bit of color to your life as the leaves start to change.

Not only does this coat scream Legally Blonde from the jump, but the jacket is officially inspired by the movie and Elle Woods. In Draper James description of the product, it noted how the movie inspired the coat, writing:

Inspired by (and named for) one of our founder's most iconic film roles (that's Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde movies, of course), our Woods Coat is sure to brighten even the grayest fall or winter day. Made from a cozy wool blend and finished with front darts and princess seaming on the back, it's a perfect topper for everything from jeans to dresses.

At the moment, the jacket is selling for $295 on the Draper James website. So, if you are looking for a gorgeous pink fall fashion moment, you know where to grab it.