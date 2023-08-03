Reese Witherspoon Is Legally Single (And Blonde) After Quietly Settling Divorce With Jim Toth

Celebrity separations can be complicated affairs. Any divorce can be tough, but when it comes to celebrities there can be a lot of added money and property, combined with the fact that it’s all happening in the public eye. But some celebrities should perhaps take notes from Reese Witherspoon whose marriage is now over after only a four-month separation.

It was only back at the end of March that it was reported that actress Reese Witherspoon and her husband of 12 years Jim Toth were getting divorced. The pair have a 10-year-old son, and one assumes plenty of assets to split. But from the beginning, we were told that Witherspoon and Toth had simply grown apart and that there was little to no animosity in the split. That appears to have truly been the case as TMZ reports that Witherspoon and Toth have already signed a marital dissolution agreement and a parenting plan for their son.

A judge still needs to sign off on the agreement but based on reports that sounds like a formality. It does appear that this couple really did have an amicable divorce. One wishes all splits could be this simple.

One of the reasons this split may have gone so smoothly may be that Witherspoon and Toth had a prenuptial agreement in place. While there can frequently be clashes over the agreement itself during a divorce, as appears to be happening right now in the early days of the split between Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello it sounds like both sides are happy with whatever it provides, so it was simple enough to simply submit it when it came to dividing assets.

A quiet four-month divorce with little to no conflict lies in sharp contrast to the divorce between a couple like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. While the two are legally separated, they have battled over child custody and the dissolution of property for years. They even ended up in an additional legal battle when they sued each other over a winery they purchased together while married.

This marks Witherspoon’s second divorce, having been previously married to actor Ryan Phillippe. That pair has, from all indications, been able to co-parent their children while divorced very well, and based on the way this split appears to have gone so smoothly it’s likely Witherspoon and Toth will be able to move on with their lives while still raising their son.

With the split behind her, Witherspoon can now focus on other things, like making the long-anticipated Legally Blonde 3, which is still in early development. Toth appears to have moved on romantically, as he was spotted with another woman on vacation last month. Hopefully, both find happiness wherever their lives take them from here.