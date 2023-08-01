Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Reportedly Have A Prenup, But Her Latest Divorce Filing Has Some Specific Property Requests

In the two weeks or so since Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello went public with their amicably shared break-up announcement , the now-former couple have largely kept things fairly quiet as far as general back-and-forth communication goes, which stands worlds apart from other celebs’ rather noisy divorces. Just a few days after the public statement, the Magic Mike actor officially filed for divorce , and it was made clear there was a prenuptial agreement in place. Now, the America’s Got Talent judge has finally supplied her own legal documents in response, and Vergara apparently went all in on supporting the agreement’s stipulations, and has made some specific requests.

Though the specific details behind the duo’s prenup are currently unknown to the public, Page Six gained access to the paperwork filed by Sofia Vergara, who is reportedly keen on maintaining access to a bunch of her stuff, and that definitely includes moolah. Here’s a rundown of what the Modern Family actress is looking to keep a tight hold on:

Miscellaneous jewelry

Artwork

Other personal effects

Earnings made before, during, and after their date of separation

It's possible the initial prenup agreement was vague about how personal items and certain financial details would be handled in the event of a split. Couples in love don't always take the time early on to hammer out endless specifics by way of prenups, so this could be a case where Vergara felt that the wording was vague enough that her jewelry, art, and more might be construed as being Manganiello's property.

Elsewhere in the paperwork, Sofia Vergara noted that she wanted spousal support details to be determined by the agreement. As well, the pair's communical property will be split up accordingly, with both celebs agreeing to foot the bill for their own legal fees.

The break-up announcement and divorce filing took place as Sofia Vergara was on an Italian vacation, and the days since have been peppered with varying reports on what may or may not have led to their marriage dissolving. Some rumors have pointed to his lackluster film career as of late having caused some tension, as Manganiello is reportedly more keen on staying around the house and playing Dungeons & Dragons with friends, while Vergara loves to go out and about, whether it's local shopping and partying or vacationing around the globe.

Whatever the causes may be, Sofia Vergara is reportedly sad about things not working out, but isn't letting it keep her down. She spent some of the past week in Tampa Bay, where she appeared on the Home Shopping Network to advertise her sunscreen and skincare line Toty, as seen below.

Page Six also reported on Vergara taking reportedly her first night on the town over the weekend following the divorce news, as she was seen in a cheetah print dress dining with a friend at a restaurant in L.A. Here's hopingshe can keep smiling and profiling as things get settled, with live episodes of America's Got Talent on the way following the lengthy weeks of pre-taped auditions.